Matter Of Tact Presents 'Apollo'

The third track of his EP out now : https://fanlink.to/MOTApollo

After major successes with his singles Relief and You Don't, combining around 300K+ streams, Matter Of Tact is proud to release the third track of his upcoming EP, "Apollo".

"I was going through my computer a few months ago and stumbled across few ancient projects, one of them was Apollo. Those projects go back to the time where I started billions (and billions) of projects but never finished them. Inspired by the synth I used back then, I did the songwriting all over again and decided it was time to release this one with other tracks under an EP. We were sending out some messages, and finally we signed with "Inside Records", the guys behind Electro Posé." Matter Of Tact

Matter Of Tact is currently working on an EP with vocalist Husson and multiple singles that will be released in the upcoming months. Combining Hip-Hop, Future Bass and his electronic style, be prepared for some unexpected collaborations.

