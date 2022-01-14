Matteo Bocelli Releases New Single 'Closer'

Acclaimed singer/songwriter Matteo Bocelli launches 2022 with an uplifting new single and video - "Close." His warm, emotional tenor shines on the anthemic track, with Bocelli declaring, "it feels like heaven when I hold ya/so I will never let you go/and when the world's too much to shoulder/just keep me close close close close."

He shot the accompanying video at Italy's Arena di Verona, a 2,000-year-old Roman amphitheater that, in recent times, has hosted performances by such artists as Paul McCartney, One Direction and Maria Callas. Aerial views of the ancient venue heighten the song's positive message and timeless quality as Bocelli is seen performing with his band and exploring the nearby streets.

"I had the pleasure of writing 'Close' with Stuart Crichton and Wrabel this past year. This was such a fun song to write - I love the upbeat tempo and vibrant melody," explains Matteo Bocelli. "I hope it brings some happiness and maybe even the urge to let loose and dance a little bit, just as it does for me! After enduring so much time apart from friends and family over the last couple of years, I would love for this song to become a hymn of hope."

Tune in to the "The Kelly Clarkson Show" on Thursday, January 20, for a performance by Bocelli. He is a special guest on the U.S. arena tour recently launched by his father, opera legend Andrea Bocelli. The outing, which included two Madison Square Garden shows in December, resumes on February 10 at State Farm Arena in Atlanta. See below for dates.

"You need this artist on your radar," said Euphoria Magazine after Matteo released his fittingly titled debut single "Solo" on Capitol Records in 2021. Combined global streams of the song have surpassed seven million and views of the official video now exceed five million. Bocelli closed out 2021 with a December 31 appearance on "Good Morning America." Backed by strings, he gave a moving performance of "Solo" from Arena di Verona. Over the holidays, he also appeared on the star-studded PBS special "In Performance at the White House: Spirit of the Season," "TODAY" and CNN's New Year's Eve special.

Bocelli, who is graduating at the Conservatory of Lucca in Tuscany, began learning piano at age six. At 18, he made his stage debut, singing Verdi at the Rome Colosseum. Much of the world first heard Matteo's mellifluous vocals and textured piano playing on 2018's "Fall on Me," the English/Italian duet he co-wrote for Andrea Bocelli's chart-topping Sì album. The song, which went on to soundtrack Disney's The Nutcracker and the Four Realms, has attained over 300 million combined global streams.

Watch the official music video for the new single here:

Tour Dates

2/10 - Atlanta, GA - State Farm Arena

2/11 - Charlotte, NC - Spectrum Center

2/14 - Sunrise, FL - FLA Live Arena

2/18 - Las Vegas, NV - MGM Grand Arena

2/19 - Phoenix, AZ - Footprint Arena