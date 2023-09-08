Matteo Bocelli Releases Emotional New Single 'Fasi'

Matteo Bocelli shares the stirring new single, “Fasi,” which features on his imminent debut album, Matteo, due September 22.

On the piano-driven anthem, the 25-year-old singer/songwriter captures the emotional upheaval that comes with the ever-changing phases of life. It comes with a suitably raw music video that showcases the young artist’s towering charisma and showmanship.

“And I find myself thinking that in a sea of people you can’t find yourself anymore,” Bocelli beautifully sings in Italian as he comes to grips with his inner turmoil. The breakout star then pulls the vocal trigger on the chorus.

“All memories are like salt that splits my skin, teach me to fall so no one takes from all the fears and all the beautiful things," he belts over piano chords. "You can only learn if you fall.” Written by Matteo along with the multi-platinum hitmakers Davide Petrella and Katoo, and produced by Canova, the searing track is a testament to the artist's innate ability to express complex emotions.

In the video, Bocelli is depicted in a series of solitary, introspective places: before a piano, running through a field, shaving his beard, sitting on a bed as feathers rain down on him. The lonesome atmosphere drives home the phases the song attempts to grapple with.

“Fasi” follows the release of the infectious track “For You” and the Ed and Matthew Sheeran-written ballad “Chasing Stars.” After a number of sold-out headlining shows in California this summer, the crooner will be launching his first-ever world tour on September 30 in Berlin, Germany. He will be visiting 10 countries across the U.S., Europe, and the Middle East in promotion of his highly anticipated debut album, Matteo. Tickets are available here. See all tour dates below.

The son of Andrea Bocelli, Matteo began piano lessons at a young age while surrounded by the music industry. He made his debut live performance at age 18 at Rome’s Colosseum. Now, with momentum building and tracks like "Fasi" in his repertoire, Matteo is destined to leave his own mark on the music world.

Watch Matteo Bocelli's new music video here:

Matteo Bocelli – 2023 World Tour

7/28 - - Koksijde-Bad, Belgium - Kerkplein – Night of the Proms

7/29 - - Koksijde-Bad, Belgium - Kerkplein – Night of the Proms

9/30 - - Berlin, Germany - Passionskirche

10/1 - - Hamburg, Germany - - - - small Laeiszhalle

10/3 - - London, UK - - - - - Palladium

10/6 - - Amsterdam, Netherlands - - - - Royal Theater Carré

10/7 - - Antwerp, Belgium - - - - - Queen Elisabeth Hall

10/9 - - Bochum, Germany - - - - - Christuskirche

10/11 - Krakow, Poland - - - - - ICE Kraków Congress Centre

10/14 - Warsaw, Poland - - - - - Torwar

10/16 - Wroclaw, Poland - - - - Hala Stulecia

10/17 - Vienna, Austria - - - - - Simm City

10/18 - Munich, Germany - - - Technikum

10/23 - Switzerland, Zurich - - - - Volkshaus

10/24 - Milan, Italy - - - - - - Teatro San Babila

10/25 - Rome, Italy - - - - - - Teatro Ghione

11/25 - Las Vegas, NV - - - - - - The Smith Center

11/26 - Wickenburg, AZ - - - - Del E. Webb Center for the Performing Arts

11/28 - Mesa, AZ - - - - - - - Mesa Arts Center

11/29 - San Diego, CA - - - - - - Balboa Theatre

12/1 - - Thousand Oaks, CA - - - - Bank of America Performing Arts Center

12/4 - - Palm Desert, CA - McCallum Theatre

12/5 - - Santa Rosa, CA - - - - - Luther Burbank Center

12/8 - - St. Charles, IL - - - - - - Arcada Theater

12/12 - Boston, MA - - - - - Chevalier Theatre

12/13 - Huntington, NY - - - - - The Paramount

12/15 - Mashantucket, CT - - - - - Foxwoods

12/16 - Atlantic City, NJ - - - - Sound Waves at Hard Rock Hotel & Casino

12/21 - Dubai, UAE - - - - - (venue and ticket on-sale date to be announced)