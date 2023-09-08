Matteo Bocelli Releases Emotional New Single 'Fasi'

The track is featured on his imminent debut album, Matteo, due September 22.
Matteo Bocelli shares the stirring new single, “Fasi,” which features on his imminent debut album, Matteo, due September 22.
On the piano-driven anthem, the 25-year-old singer/songwriter captures the emotional upheaval that comes with the ever-changing phases of life. It comes with a suitably raw music video that showcases the young artist’s towering charisma and showmanship.
“And I find myself thinking that in a sea of people you can’t find yourself anymore,” Bocelli beautifully sings in Italian as he comes to grips with his inner turmoil. The breakout star then pulls the vocal trigger on the chorus.
“All memories are like salt that splits my skin, teach me to fall so no one takes from all the fears and all the beautiful things," he belts over piano chords. "You can only learn if you fall.” Written by Matteo along with the multi-platinum hitmakers Davide Petrella and Katoo, and produced by Canova, the searing track is a testament to the artist's innate ability to express complex emotions.
In the video, Bocelli is depicted in a series of solitary, introspective places: before a piano, running through a field, shaving his beard, sitting on a bed as feathers rain down on him. The lonesome atmosphere drives home the phases the song attempts to grapple with.
“Fasi” follows the release of the infectious track “For You” and the Ed and Matthew Sheeran-written ballad “Chasing Stars.” After a number of sold-out headlining shows in California this summer, the crooner will be launching his first-ever world tour on September 30 in Berlin, Germany. He will be visiting 10 countries across the U.S., Europe, and the Middle East in promotion of his highly anticipated debut album, Matteo. Tickets are available here. See all tour dates below.
The son of Andrea Bocelli, Matteo began piano lessons at a young age while surrounded by the music industry. He made his debut live performance at age 18 at Rome’s Colosseum. Now, with momentum building and tracks like "Fasi" in his repertoire, Matteo is destined to leave his own mark on the music world.
Watch Matteo Bocelli's new music video here:
7/28 - - Koksijde-Bad, Belgium - Kerkplein – Night of the Proms
7/29 - - Koksijde-Bad, Belgium - Kerkplein – Night of the Proms
9/30 - - Berlin, Germany - Passionskirche
10/1 - - Hamburg, Germany - - - - small Laeiszhalle
10/3 - - London, UK - - - - - Palladium
10/6 - - Amsterdam, Netherlands - - - - Royal Theater Carré
10/7 - - Antwerp, Belgium - - - - - Queen Elisabeth Hall
10/9 - - Bochum, Germany - - - - - Christuskirche
10/11 - Krakow, Poland - - - - - ICE Kraków Congress Centre
10/14 - Warsaw, Poland - - - - - Torwar
10/16 - Wroclaw, Poland - - - - Hala Stulecia
10/17 - Vienna, Austria - - - - - Simm City
10/18 - Munich, Germany - - - Technikum
10/23 - Switzerland, Zurich - - - - Volkshaus
10/24 - Milan, Italy - - - - - - Teatro San Babila
10/25 - Rome, Italy - - - - - - Teatro Ghione
11/25 - Las Vegas, NV - - - - - - The Smith Center
11/26 - Wickenburg, AZ - - - - Del E. Webb Center for the Performing Arts
11/28 - Mesa, AZ - - - - - - - Mesa Arts Center
11/29 - San Diego, CA - - - - - - Balboa Theatre
12/1 - - Thousand Oaks, CA - - - - Bank of America Performing Arts Center
12/4 - - Palm Desert, CA - McCallum Theatre
12/5 - - Santa Rosa, CA - - - - - Luther Burbank Center
12/8 - - St. Charles, IL - - - - - - Arcada Theater
12/12 - Boston, MA - - - - - Chevalier Theatre
12/13 - Huntington, NY - - - - - The Paramount
12/15 - Mashantucket, CT - - - - - Foxwoods
12/16 - Atlantic City, NJ - - - - Sound Waves at Hard Rock Hotel & Casino
12/21 - Dubai, UAE - - - - - (venue and ticket on-sale date to be announced)
