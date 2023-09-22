Matteo Bocelli Drops Debut Album

Bocelli shared the official video for “I’m Here,” a gorgeous piano ballad.

Sep. 22, 2023

Five years after his first single release – “Fall on Me” with Andrea Bocelli – and two years after his first “Solo” single, singer/songwriter Matteo Bocelli unveils his debut album, Matteo. The 12-track album, released today by Capitol Records, showcases a mix of songs in English and Italian, with writing and production contributions from Ed & Matthew Sheeran, PARISI (Ed Sheeran, Fred Again), Jesse Shatkin (Miley Cyrus, Sia, Kelly Clarkson) and Stuart Crichton (Kesha, Backstreet Boys, Louis Tomlinson), among others.

At just 25 years old, he has already performed on some of the world’s biggest stages and tasted musical stardom—sharing his sensitive songs and dynamic vocal performances with listeners around the globe. As the son and sometimes collaborator of renowned tenor Andrea Bocelli, he’s been instilled with a lifelong musical education and an endlessly curious nature, which are on full display on Matteo, a bold step into his own spotlight. See below for track listing.

Matteo is launching the album with a trio of U.S. television appearances and a world tour. He visited “CBS Mornings,” “Live with Kelly & Mark” and “Fox & Friends” in the days leading up to the album’s release. “A Night With Matteo,” his first-ever headline tour, will kick off on September 30 in Berlin, Germany and take him to 10 countries, including the U.S. Tickets are available Click Here. See below for itinerary.

Today, Bocelli shared the official video for “I’m Here,” a gorgeous piano ballad from the album that underscores the importance of forging relationships with other people—even when doing so might be painful.

“‘I’m here’ is a very powerful thing to say,” notes Bocelli. “I think it’s beautiful when someone tells you, ‘I’m here whenever you need me’—whether you want to share something happy with me, or you feel down and need time to express your emotions. Life is beautiful when you’re able to help someone.”

With his first solo album, Matteo hopes to say, “I’m here,” using his formidable voice to offer listeners comfort—and more than a few opportunities to let themselves go in his classically minded version of 21st-century pop. On “For You,” the album’s moving first single, he affirms his lifelong devotion to a childhood friend. “Chasing Stars,” penned by Ed and Matthew Sheeran and produced by PARISI, tells the story of a father who encourages his son to “be who you are.” “Fasi” captures the emotional upheaval that comes with the ever-changing phases of life.

“Even if we may live life with different points of view, what’s important is that we keep sharing,” says Bocelli, who began piano lessons at a young age. He made his debut live performance at age 18 at Rome’s Colosseum and, in 2018, he and his father released “Fall on Me,” a stirring duet about the relationship between parent and child that has amassed over 300 million combined global streams to date. Now, with momentum building, Matteo is destined to leave his own mark on the music world.

Matteo Bocelli – 2023 World Tour

9/30 -   Berlin, Germany -      Passionskirche

10/1    - Hamburg, Germany - small Laeiszhalle

10/3 -   London, UK -       Palladium

10/6   - Amsterdam, Netherlands   -    Royal Theater Carré

10/7   - Antwerp, Belgium -   Queen Elisabeth Hall

10/9   - Bochum, Germany -   Christuskirche

10/11 - Krakow, Poland - ICE Kraków Congress Centre

10/14  - Warsaw, Poland - Torwar

10/15 - Wroclaw, Poland -    Narodowe Forum Muzyki

10/17 - Vienna, Austria -  Simm City

10/18 - Munich, Germany -    Technikum

10/23 - Switzerland, Zurich - Volkshaus

10/24 - Milan, Italy -        Teatro San Babila

10/25 - Rome, Italy -        Teatro Ghione

11/22 - Ft. Lauderdale, FL -   Lillian S. Wells Hall at the Parker

11/25 - Las Vegas, NV -   The Smith Center

11/26 - Wickenburg, AZ -      Del E. Webb Center for the Performing Arts

11/28 - Mesa, AZ -           Mesa Arts Center

11/29 - San Diego, CA -   Balboa Theatre

12/1   - Thousand Oaks, CA - Bank of America Performing Arts Center

12/4  -  Palm Desert, CA -      McCallum Theatre

12/5  -  Santa Rosa, CA -  Luther Burbank Center

12/8   - St. Charles, IL -    Arcada Theater

12/12 - Boston, MA -       Chevalier Theatre

12/13 - Huntington, NY - The Paramount

12/15 - Mashantucket, CT -   Foxwoods

12/16 - Atlantic City, NJ -      Sound Waves at Hard Rock Hotel & Casino

12/21  - Dubai, UAE -       Dubai Opera  




