Matt and Kim Release New Single & Video for 'Go Go'

Ahead of their fall tour, Matt and Kim today release their pumped up new single "GO GO" (FADER Label) and accompanying music video. Known for infectious, beat-driven tracks, "GO GO" is right in step as the perfect can't-stay-in-your-seat single.

Featuring teenage versions of Matt and Kim and even wearing the duo's stage clothes, the "GO GO" music video features dance star Audrey Lane Partlow ("Little Kim") and Romeo Blanco ("Little Matt") who together brought some next level energy to the new track. Audrey, who is 15 years old, choreographed the moves, the video was created, directed, shot and edited by Matt.

This month, Matt and Kim will set out on their GRAND 10 Year Celebration Tour playing their breakout album GRAND in full, including hits "Daylight" and "Lessons Learned" plus fan favorites, some which they've never played live before. What was said of the band back then - "Matt Johnson and Kim Schifino have established a hard-won reputation as a raucous live juggernaut" (NPR) - holds true today as the tour-loving Brooklyn two piece continue to incite non-stop dance parties at every venue they play. And that's just how they intend to celebrate with fans across the U.S. this Fall.

Watch the "Go Go" video below.

MATT AND KIM GRAND 10 YEAR CELEBRATION TOUR

Tickets & info at mattandkim.com/tour

10/17 - Cleveland, OH @ Agora Theater

10/18 - Pittsburgh, PA @ Stage AE

10/19 - Columbus, OH @ Express Live!

10/21 - Royal Oak, MI @ Royal Oak Music Theatre *

10/22 - Chicago, IL @ Riviera Theatre

10/24 - Minneapolis, MN @ Skyway Theatre *

10/25 - Milwaukee, WI @ Turner Hall

10/26 - Indianapolis, IN @ Egyptian Room

10/27 - Kansas City, MO @ Arvest Bank Theatre at The Midland

10/29 - Denver, CO @ Odgen Theatre *

10/31 - Boise, ID @ Knitting Factory

11/1 - Portland, OR @ Crystal Ballroom

11/2 - Seattle, WA @ Showbox SoDo *

11/4 - SF, CA @ Warfield Theatre *

11/5 - San Diego, CA @ The Observatory

11/7 - LA, CA @ The Novo

11/8 - Pomona, CA @ Fox Theater

11/9 - Tempe, AX @ Marquee Theatre *

11/11 - Dallas, TX @ The Bomb Factory *

11/12 - Houston, TX @ White Oak Music Hall

11/13 - Austin, TX @ Emo's

11/15 - Nashville, TN @ Marathon Music Works *

11/16 - Atlanta, GA @ Variety Playhouse

11/17 - Columbia, SC @ The Senate

11/19 - Philadelphia, PA @ Franklin Music Hall

11/20 - Washington, DC @ 9:30 Club

11/22 - Boston, MA @ House of Blues

11/23 - Baltimore, MD @ Rams Head Live!

11/24 - NYC @ Terminal 5 *

11/25 - Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Steel

* Live pre-show taping of The Matt and Kim podcast.





Related Articles View More Music Stories