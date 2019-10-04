Matt and Kim Release New Single & Video for 'Go Go'
Ahead of their fall tour, Matt and Kim today release their pumped up new single "GO GO" (FADER Label) and accompanying music video. Known for infectious, beat-driven tracks, "GO GO" is right in step as the perfect can't-stay-in-your-seat single.
Featuring teenage versions of Matt and Kim and even wearing the duo's stage clothes, the "GO GO" music video features dance star Audrey Lane Partlow ("Little Kim") and Romeo Blanco ("Little Matt") who together brought some next level energy to the new track. Audrey, who is 15 years old, choreographed the moves, the video was created, directed, shot and edited by Matt.
This month, Matt and Kim will set out on their GRAND 10 Year Celebration Tour playing their breakout album GRAND in full, including hits "Daylight" and "Lessons Learned" plus fan favorites, some which they've never played live before. What was said of the band back then - "Matt Johnson and Kim Schifino have established a hard-won reputation as a raucous live juggernaut" (NPR) - holds true today as the tour-loving Brooklyn two piece continue to incite non-stop dance parties at every venue they play. And that's just how they intend to celebrate with fans across the U.S. this Fall.
Watch the "Go Go" video below.
MATT AND KIM GRAND 10 YEAR CELEBRATION TOUR
Tickets & info at mattandkim.com/tour
10/17 - Cleveland, OH @ Agora Theater
10/18 - Pittsburgh, PA @ Stage AE
10/19 - Columbus, OH @ Express Live!
10/21 - Royal Oak, MI @ Royal Oak Music Theatre *
10/22 - Chicago, IL @ Riviera Theatre
10/24 - Minneapolis, MN @ Skyway Theatre *
10/25 - Milwaukee, WI @ Turner Hall
10/26 - Indianapolis, IN @ Egyptian Room
10/27 - Kansas City, MO @ Arvest Bank Theatre at The Midland
10/29 - Denver, CO @ Odgen Theatre *
10/31 - Boise, ID @ Knitting Factory
11/1 - Portland, OR @ Crystal Ballroom
11/2 - Seattle, WA @ Showbox SoDo *
11/4 - SF, CA @ Warfield Theatre *
11/5 - San Diego, CA @ The Observatory
11/7 - LA, CA @ The Novo
11/8 - Pomona, CA @ Fox Theater
11/9 - Tempe, AX @ Marquee Theatre *
11/11 - Dallas, TX @ The Bomb Factory *
11/12 - Houston, TX @ White Oak Music Hall
11/13 - Austin, TX @ Emo's
11/15 - Nashville, TN @ Marathon Music Works *
11/16 - Atlanta, GA @ Variety Playhouse
11/17 - Columbia, SC @ The Senate
11/19 - Philadelphia, PA @ Franklin Music Hall
11/20 - Washington, DC @ 9:30 Club
11/22 - Boston, MA @ House of Blues
11/23 - Baltimore, MD @ Rams Head Live!
11/24 - NYC @ Terminal 5 *
11/25 - Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Steel
* Live pre-show taping of The Matt and Kim podcast.