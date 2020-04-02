Matt U Johnson Collaborates with Choclair & Sito Rocks for 'Gwan Get It'

New York native Matt U Johnson drops his latest track "Gwan Get It" April 17th.

Johnson is joined on the track by multi-platinum Juno winner Choclair and Latin Grammy nominated Sito Rocks. Johnson's music crosses lines from Reggae, Hip Hop to R&B. An accomplished music major, with both Jamaican and US roots Johnson has studied is craft in the US and abroad.

The multi-genre' artist has toured Europe and performed at music festivals around the world. Johnson has made appearances at the Madison Square Gardens film festival, the famed Apollo Theater in Harlem and MTV's total request live show. The passionate artist connects to his fans with an ease that draws them in and holds them there. His non -stop energy on stage is a testament to the standard he holds himself to and the commitment to his fans.... It's personal.

Pre-Safe "Gwan Get It" now before it drops April 17th....

https://orcd.co/5mk6oqk





