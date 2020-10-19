Matt Stell Performs National Anthem Prior to Tennessee Titans vs. Houston Texans Game

View the performance below.

Platinum certified country artist Matt Stell - whose hit "Everywhere But On" is #4 and rising on the Mediabase Country chart and #3 on Billboard's Emerging Artist chart - sang the National Anthem prior to the Tennessee Titans vs. Houston Texans NFL game yesterday, Sunday, October 18. The game, aired on CBS from Nissan Stadium in Nashville, saw Tennessee win 42 to 36 in overtime. View the performance below.



The week also marked the release of the breakthrough artist's new EP - Better Than That. Co-produced by Matt with Ash Bowers, Better Than That features five new songs, including the EP's "empowering" (Taste of Country) title track. In addition to the new sides, the EP includes the single "Everywhere But On," his multi-week No. 1 Platinum-certified smash and one of NSAI's "Ten Songs We Wish We'd Written," "Prayed For You," as well as the recently released "If I Was A Bar." Stream/download the full project here.



Released on RECORDS Nashville/Arista Nashville, Matt continues to receive critical praise for his newest music:



"A rocker and a scholar, a poet and a partier, a songwriter and a sinner - it all plays into who the rising country music star is at his core...in an industry filled with far too many young artists looking to fit into some sort of box, the sheer multi-dimensionality of Matt Stell makes him down right delicious. And yes, he's got us craving more." ~ American Songwriter



"Better Than That...shows off different facets of his personality, including romantic ("Look At Me Now"), mournful ("Everywhere But On") and playful ("If I Was a Bar")." ~ Billboard



"Stell sings from the heart, and listeners can hear his honesty and humbleness in these eight, terrific tracks. He has shown country music his versatility as he has something for everyone: heartbreak, love, and vengefulness, all demonstrated in different ways sonically. He is open and honest with his fans which makes us feel a part of his life and leave us wanting to hear more stories." ~ NY Country Swag

