Matt Schuster Releases New Single 'Last Fall'

“Last Fall” follows Schuster's major label debut track “Tell Me Tennessee”

By: Oct. 28, 2023

POPULAR

Cher Debuts First Christmas Album With Darlene Love, Stevie Wonder, Michael Bublé & More Photo 1 Cher Debuts Christmas Album With Darlene Love, Stevie Wonder & More
Album Review: JUDY GARLAND: THE TWO-A-DAY IS BACK IN TOWN, Brings Our Judy Into Your Livin Photo 2 Judy Garland TWO-A-DAY Live Album A Treasure
Taylor Swift Drops '1989 (Taylor's Version)' With Five New Tracks Photo 3 Taylor Swift Drops '1989 (Taylor's Version)' With Five New Tracks
Britney Spears Regrets Turning Down CHICAGO Movie Musical Role: 'I Had Power Back Then' Photo 4 Britney Spears Regrets Turning Down CHICAGO Movie Musical Role

Matt Schuster Releases New Single 'Last Fall'

As the leaves change, Warner Music Nashville's rising Country star Matt Schuster is leaning into the season and putting his pure vocals on display with his latest release “Last Fall,” available everywhere.

The poetic, stripped-down ballad was produced by Chris LaCorte and written by Schuster alongside Abram Dean, Emily Falvey and John Newsome.  "I wrote this song at about this time last year, so to be releasing it with my new team at Warner Music Nashville this season feels so special,” shares Schuster. “It's the most authentic representation of 'me' in my music so far, and sets the bar for how raw and real I'll be in all the new music to come.”

“Last Fall” follows Schuster's major label debut track “Tell Me Tennessee” (LISTEN HERE). MusicRow raved about the song, crowning Schuster with the weekly DISCovery Award and calling his sound “one of the most innovative [they've] heard these days.” The recent signing comes after two years of Schuster releasing music independently, with four releases landing in the Top 200 of Spotify's Country Global chart. His talented songwriting is also shining, recently landing a cut on labelmate Bailey Zimmerman's Religiously. The Album. with “Chase Her.” 

The Nashville Briefing Artist to Watch is bringing a fresh flair to the Country landscape that is uniquely his own with a songwriting style that wears its heart on its sleeve and a sound that blends the cherished warmth of classic rock with the epic, adrenaline-pumping ambition of modern pop.

The Charleston, Illinois native has already garnered over 130M+ global streams. He will spend the rest of 2023 on the road with Ashley Cooke, Kameron Marlowe and Dylan Scott, as well as a quick trip down under for Ridin' Hearts Festival in Sydney and Melbourne in early November.

For tour dates and more information, visit mattschustermusic.com and keep up with him on TikTok, Instagram and Facebook.



2023 Regional Awards


RELATED STORIES - Music

1
Seven Spies Releases New Single Lie Photo
Seven Spies Releases New Single 'Lie'

Seven Spies, the London-based indie/alt-rock band, releases their powerful new single 'Lie'. Mastered at Abbey Road, the song showcases their unique sound and tells a broken love story.

2
Cing Jerome Shares New Single Countryfied Photo
C'ing Jerome Shares New Single 'Countryfied'

Country-rap newcomer C'ing Jerome has released his new single, “Countryfied,” available now on all digital platforms via Average Joes Entertainment.

3
Nitefire Releases THE GREAT, UNWASHED Five-Song EP Photo
Nitefire Releases 'THE GREAT, UNWASHED' Five-Song EP

Rising LA Indie Band Nitefire releases their new EP 'The Great, Unwashed' featuring five songs.

4
We The Kings Releases New Single Alien Photo
We The Kings Releases New Single 'Alien'

We The Kings releases their new single 'Alien' out now via Graveboy Records.

More Hot Stories For You

Videos

Watch Pentatonix & Jennifer Hudson Perform 'How Great Thou Art' Video
Watch Pentatonix & Jennifer Hudson Perform 'How Great Thou Art'
Watch Olivia Rodrigo Perform a Secret Show With New 'GUTS' Tracks Video
Watch Olivia Rodrigo Perform a Secret Show With New 'GUTS' Tracks
Watch a Preview of Maria Callas' Restored Paris 1958 Performance Video
Watch a Preview of Maria Callas' Restored Paris 1958 Performance
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket Central SHOP BROADWAY
MJ THE MUSICAL
SHUCKED
Ticket Central STAGE MAG
CHICAGO
& JULIET