Matt Schuster Releases New Single 'Last Fall'

As the leaves change, Warner Music Nashville's rising Country star Matt Schuster is leaning into the season and putting his pure vocals on display with his latest release “Last Fall,” available everywhere.

The poetic, stripped-down ballad was produced by Chris LaCorte and written by Schuster alongside Abram Dean, Emily Falvey and John Newsome. "I wrote this song at about this time last year, so to be releasing it with my new team at Warner Music Nashville this season feels so special,” shares Schuster. “It's the most authentic representation of 'me' in my music so far, and sets the bar for how raw and real I'll be in all the new music to come.”

“Last Fall” follows Schuster's major label debut track “Tell Me Tennessee” (LISTEN HERE). MusicRow raved about the song, crowning Schuster with the weekly DISCovery Award and calling his sound “one of the most innovative [they've] heard these days.” The recent signing comes after two years of Schuster releasing music independently, with four releases landing in the Top 200 of Spotify's Country Global chart. His talented songwriting is also shining, recently landing a cut on labelmate Bailey Zimmerman's Religiously. The Album. with “Chase Her.”

The Nashville Briefing Artist to Watch is bringing a fresh flair to the Country landscape that is uniquely his own with a songwriting style that wears its heart on its sleeve and a sound that blends the cherished warmth of classic rock with the epic, adrenaline-pumping ambition of modern pop.

The Charleston, Illinois native has already garnered over 130M+ global streams. He will spend the rest of 2023 on the road with Ashley Cooke, Kameron Marlowe and Dylan Scott, as well as a quick trip down under for Ridin' Hearts Festival in Sydney and Melbourne in early November.

For tour dates and more information, visit mattschustermusic.com and keep up with him on TikTok, Instagram and Facebook.