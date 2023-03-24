Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Matt Corby Releases New Album 'Everything's Fine'

The album release comes with a new live video for the song “For Real,” shot at Karma Studios in London.

Mar. 24, 2023  

Australian singer, songwriter, and producer Matt Corby released his deeply introspective and creatively expansive album Everything's Fine via Communion.

The album release comes with a new live video for the song "For Real," shot at Karma Studios in London. This October, Corby will kick off a limited run of intimate shows across North America with shows in New York, Los Angeles, Austin, San Francisco, Seattle, Nashville, and Toronto (full list of tour dates below).

Vividly capturing Matt Corby's personal and creative growth over a tumultuous half-decade, Everything's Fine finds the award-winning vocalist and producer at the peak of his songwriting powers. On his first album in five years, Corby artfully considers the human condition, riffles through life's messy bits and ultimately finds peace through the chaos in presenting his latest artistic evolution.

Through a steady drop of singles, Matt illustrated those catalysts in "Problems," "Reelin'" and "Big Smoke." Now presented against the larger make-up of Everything's Fine, these puzzle pieces point to the pause that precedes acceptance in the face of life's unpredictability, and the resolve that comes with the gratitude felt in coming to those realizations.

This understanding of trusting the process in the face of the unknown, a softness and appreciation for life's simplest joys rides across Everything's Fine. From the title-track Matt vulnerably reflects on the fragility of sitting in life's hardest moments with a sense of ease, through to the clear-eyed self-critique of album focal points like "For Real," an ode to friendship.

In Matt's words, "For Real" is a tribute to "a mentor of mine who is also a band mate. He's a true musical inspiration and has an incredible moral compass. Throughout our friendship he has unashamedly shown his vulnerability. It's a real source of admiration and healing in my circle, for someone to break down those barriers and be as trusting and vulnerable with each other as possible."

Matt Corby's most innovative, sonically adventurous and resonant album yet came to fruition in a series of plans gone wrong. Beyond the global touring pause, on the day he had planned to begin writing his next album Matt's home was inundated with floodwaters. His family moved into Corby's Rainbow Valley Studios, where he juggled familial responsibilities with his creative pursuits - vocal takes in between diaper changes - in a truly one-of-a-kind pressure cooker situation.

Reinvigorated by the art of collaboration Matt returned to his most trusted partnerships with producers Alex Hendrickson, Chris Collins (Gang of Youths, Middle Kids, Skegss), and pop-writing talent Nat Dunn (Rita Ora, Charli XCX, Tkay Maidza) to build a dynamic, layered musical world now on display with the arrival of Everything's Fine.

Feeding into his long standing R&B influences, this story comes to life through a polychromatic embrace of the vintage funk, hip hop, and playful soft rock we each grew up with, spooled into a new innovative, offbeat lens of Matt's making.

Listen to the new album here:

Watch the new performance video here:



