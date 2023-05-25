Matt Cleare Shares New Single “Evelyne!”

After impressing with previous single "4000!", Miami-born, Atlanta-based artist Matt Cleare has returned with brand-new single "Evelyne!".

The genre-bending musician/producer/songwriter is currently preparing for the release of his upcoming EP, Butterfly Twist!, and "Evelyne!" is the perfect track to build anticipation and give fans a taste of what they can expect. The single looks set to follow the success of the project's lead single, "4000!", which received critical acclaim and became Matt's most streamed track to date.

"Evelyne!" continues Matt's genre-fusing style and is equal parts alternative R&B and rock with a psychedelic and nocturnal aura. Commanding attention instantly, the track hears Matt singing soulfully of a mystical woman and love under the moonlight over mesmerising electric guitar riffs and immersive drums. "Evelyne!" comes complete with an eerie, captivating music video from director Almighty Zion (Mariah the Scientist, Rico Nasty).

Speaking further on the new release, Matt Cleare says, "'Evelyne!' was really inspired by the whole shoegaze movement. I'm not a seasoned guitar player, but for Butterfly Twist! a lot of the demos just started by me laying guitar parts at home and getting my really talented guitarist homies to play crisper takes for me. Jo Darko and his brother Edmund really helped a lot with this song. Jo's a classical guitarist and Edmund is a drummer, so the chemistry there was perfect.

"Story-wise, the song comes from real experience, the duality of dating a dancer and documenting that lifestyle. The song sounds like a lot of the rooms I've been in this year, some of the seedier rock & roll venues. The kinds of places bikers, psychics and die-hard Guns N' Roses fans hang out at." "Evelyne!" is available to buy/stream now on all platforms: https://sparta.ffm.to/evelyne.