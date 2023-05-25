Matt Cleare Shares New Single “Evelyne!”

"Evelyne!" continues Matt's genre-fusing style and is equal parts alternative R&B and rock with a psychedelic and nocturnal aura.

By:
Vote Now for the 2023 BroadwayWorld Theatre Fan's Choice Awards

POPULAR

Listen: Idina Menzel Releases New Song 'Move' From 'Drama Queen' Dance Album Photo 1 Listen: Idina Menzel Releases New Song 'Move' From 'Drama Queen' Dance Album
Video: Watch Brandy Clark Perform From New Album at SHUCKED Curtain Call Photo 2 Video: Watch Brandy Clark Perform From New Album at SHUCKED Curtain Call
Video: Sara Bareilles Sings 'When You Wish Upon a Star' For Disney's 100th Anniversary Photo 3 Video: Sara Bareilles Sings 'When You Wish Upon a Star' For 'Disney 100'
Video: Watch KIMBERLY AKIMBO's NPR Tiny Desk Concert With Bonnie Milligan, Victoria Clark Photo 4 Video: Watch KIMBERLY AKIMBO's NPR Tiny Desk Concert

Video: Watch KIMBERLY AKIMBO's NPR Tiny Desk Concert With Bonnie Milligan, Victoria Clark & More

Video: Watch KIMBERLY AKIMBO's NPR Tiny Desk Concert With Bonnie Milligan, Victoria Clark & More

After impressing with previous single "4000!", Miami-born, Atlanta-based artist Matt Cleare has returned with brand-new single "Evelyne!".

The genre-bending musician/producer/songwriter is currently preparing for the release of his upcoming EP, Butterfly Twist!, and "Evelyne!" is the perfect track to build anticipation and give fans a taste of what they can expect. The single looks set to follow the success of the project's lead single, "4000!", which received critical acclaim and became Matt's most streamed track to date.

"Evelyne!" continues Matt's genre-fusing style and is equal parts alternative R&B and rock with a psychedelic and nocturnal aura. Commanding attention instantly, the track hears Matt singing soulfully of a mystical woman and love under the moonlight over mesmerising electric guitar riffs and immersive drums. "Evelyne!" comes complete with an eerie, captivating music video from director Almighty Zion (Mariah the Scientist, Rico Nasty).

Speaking further on the new release, Matt Cleare says, "'Evelyne!' was really inspired by the whole shoegaze movement. I'm not a seasoned guitar player, but for Butterfly Twist! a lot of the demos just started by me laying guitar parts at home and getting my really talented guitarist homies to play crisper takes for me. Jo Darko and his brother Edmund really helped a lot with this song. Jo's a classical guitarist and Edmund is a drummer, so the chemistry there was perfect.

"Story-wise, the song comes from real experience, the duality of dating a dancer and documenting that lifestyle. The song sounds like a lot of the rooms I've been in this year, some of the seedier rock & roll venues. The kinds of places bikers, psychics and die-hard Guns N' Roses fans hang out at." "Evelyne!" is available to buy/stream now on all platforms: https://sparta.ffm.to/evelyne.




RELATED STORIES - Music

Lauren Calve to Release New Single Shift Tomorrow Photo
Lauren Calve to Release New Single 'Shift' Tomorrow

Shift was recorded in Nashville at 3Sirens Music Group with producer, engineer, songwriter, and multi-instrumentalist Dex Green (Margo Price, Aaron Lee Tasjan, Allison Russell) along with a stellar line-up of musical talent including Fred Eltringham on drums (ACM Drummer of the Year, Drumeo Country Drummer of the Year, Sheryl Crow, Willie Nelson).

Jesse Royal Returns to Bring Hope With Romain Virgo on New Single Photo
Jesse Royal Returns to Bring 'Hope' With Romain Virgo on New Single

This is the first new song from Jesse (besides features on other artists’ tunes) since ROYAL and begins his next cycle of releases, which will culminate in a new EP later this year. He is joined on “Hope” by superstar Romain Virgo, whose 2015 reggae version of Sam Smith's 'Stay With Me' topped the charts in numerous Caribbean countries.

Video: Snakehips, Daya & Earthgang Drop Video for Sometimes Photo
Video: Snakehips, Daya & Earthgang Drop Video for 'Sometimes'

The pair have collaborated with pop and dance music stars alike including Chance The Rapper, Zayn, MØ, H.E.R., Anderson Paak, Joey Badass, and Troyboi- alongside having delivered official remixes for Taylor Swift, Khalid & Normani, Sam Smith, The Weeknd, Lana Del Rey, Doja Cat and more. Watch the new music video now!

HARMLESS to Share Bilingual New Track What U Want Photo
HARMLESS to Share Bilingual New Track 'What U Want'

Gold-selling bedroom pop artist Harmless, aka Los Angeles-based, Mexico City-born songwriter/producer Nacho Cano, will share his bilingual single, “What U Want.” The track was produced by Yves Rothman at the iconic Sunset Sound.


More Hot Stories For You

Hip Hop/R&B Artist DayYP Releases New Single Hip Hop/R&B Artist DayYP Releases New Single "A Lovers Dilemma"
Bay Area Recording Artist Jay Kayze Reflects On The Complexities Of A Bi-Racial Upbringing In “You Heard”Bay Area Recording Artist Jay Kayze Reflects On The Complexities Of A Bi-Racial Upbringing In “You Heard”
Iliza Shlesinger Returns To Encore Theater With HARD FEELINGS Tour, October 2023Iliza Shlesinger Returns To Encore Theater With HARD FEELINGS Tour, October 2023
Canadian Folk Awards Nominee Alex Krawczyk Releases New Single 'Space Between Us'Canadian Folk Awards Nominee Alex Krawczyk Releases New Single 'Space Between Us'

Videos

Video: Snakehips, Daya & Earthgang Drop Video for 'Sometimes' Video Video: Snakehips, Daya & Earthgang Drop Video for 'Sometimes'
Watch Katy Perry's Coronation Performance of 'Roar' & 'Firework' Video
Watch Katy Perry's Coronation Performance of 'Roar' & 'Firework'
Kim Petras Drops 'Alone' Music Video With Nicki Minaj Video
Kim Petras Drops 'Alone' Music Video With Nicki Minaj
Shucking Around with Ashley D. Kelley: SHUCKED Hits the Recording Studio Video
Shucking Around with Ashley D. Kelley: SHUCKED Hits the Recording Studio
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket CentralPixel
SHOP BROADWAY
SWEENEY TODD
PARADE
Ticket CentralPixel
STAGE MAG
& JULIET
KIMBERLY AKIMBO