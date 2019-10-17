Matt Berninger Releases 'Walking On A String' featuring Phoebe Bridgers

Today, Matt Berninger, of GRAMMY-winning band The National, alongside acclaimed singer-songwriter Phoebe Bridgers have released a new video and song, "Walking On A String", which was written specifically for Between Two Ferns: The Movie by Berninger in collaboration with his wife, writer Carin Besser and musician Mike Brewer. It was recorded at Sound City, CA with Walter Martin (guitar) and Matt Barrick (drums) of The Walkmen and produced by Bridgers, Tony Berg and Ethan Gruska. The track has officially been released by esteemed indie label Dead Oceans and can be streamed now. The music video was directed, shot and edited by Tom Berninger and Chris Sgroi.

Between Two Ferns: The Movie starring Zach Galifianakis was released on Netflix last month. The movie features multiple cameos, but music fans will find particular delight in the appearance of Matt Berninger dueting with Phoebe Bridgers in a barroom scene.

Between Two Ferns: The Movie's producer and writer/director Scott Aukerman had given Berninger carte blanche to create whatever he wanted - with whomever he wanted - provided the resulting song would sound right at home being performed in a bar scene set in the heartland of America. The song, performed as a duet between the two singers, was recorded in two versions - presented in both soaring, lush pop glory and as hushed, chilled-out Americana. The band's performance in the movie was filmed at Oh Grady's bar in the San Fernando Valley, CA. It marks Berninger and Bridgers first collaboration together.

Zach Galifianakis dreamed of becoming a star. But when Will Ferrell discovered his public access TV show "Between Two Ferns" and uploaded it to Funny Or Die, Zach became a viral laughing stock. Now Zach and his crew are taking a road trip to complete a series of high-profile celebrity interviews and restore his reputation. Directed by Scott Aukerman, and produced by Mike Farah (Funny Or Die) and Caitlin Daley, and Aukerman and Galifianakis, BETWEEN TWO FERNS: THE MOVIE is a laugh-out-loud comedy that gives new insight into the curmudgeonly, beloved outsider Zach Galifianakis has created over the years.

BETWEEN TWO FERNS: THE MOVIE is out now on Netflix.

Photo Credit: Chloe Brewer





Related Articles View More Music Stories