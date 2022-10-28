Matt B Releases New Single 'Reassured'

Global R&B artist Matt B has released his new song "Reassured" out today via Vitae Records. Showcasing his velvety vocals over layered synths, Matt flips the script on being content in a relationship and instead asking his partner to make it clear that he is a priority - stressing that actions speak louder than words if they want to stay together.

"It's so hard sometimes in relationships to feel safe and secure with your partner. Oftentimes, both of you are going through different phases in your own personal growth journeys, and emotionally not giving the support the other person needs. 'Reassured' touches on that," explains Matt.

"When we think about love languages and what people need to feel loved, quality time is at the top of most people's lists. Being prioritized and feeling wanted. Sadly those needs sometimes aren't met which can send us into an ocean of despair and self doubt, longing for the approval of their lover and self medicating to deal with the pain of rejection and lack of love."

"I know my fans will relate to this, and honestly anyone can," he continues. "We've all been in less than desirable situations with the one we love. Desperately trying to communicate how we feel and getting the vibe that it's falling on deaf ears. Maybe this record can soothe those feelings of rejection and let that person know they do have someone who understands."

"Reassured" comes on the heels of Matt's most recent release of "Gimme Love (Dance Remix)" featuring Ugandan superstar Eddy Kenzo. The remix breathes new life into the original track which has been praised for its vibrant, award-winning music video taking home top prizes at the Global Music Awards, LIT Talent Awards, and New York International Film Awards.

"Gimme Love" has amassed nearly 5 million streams across platforms since its release and charted in the top 50 on the Billboard U.S. Afrobeats Songs Chart - watch it here. These tracks are the latest in a string of recent offerings from Matt B whose music commonly focuses on love-driven R&B and speaks to appreciating the love in your life which can be heard on "I'm Here With You" as it puts an emphasis on spending quality time with your significant other.

Earlier this year he also shared the upbeat confessional "Ima Say It," which speaks to the value of open communication with a partner, Afro-fusion single "One & Only" featuring Nigerian singer Oxlade that spotlights the importance of honoring the woman in your life, and the re-release of "Losing You," a fan favorite Matt chose to revisit as a long-awaited treat for supporters.

In the coming weeks, Matt will bring his fun blend of R&B/Afro-pop music to Kampala, Uganda with a performance at the Eddy Kenzo Festival on November 12th at the Kololo Airstrip. The annual celebration is an Ugandan Cultural Exchange and Entertainment event, the first of its kind in Uganda.

The Chicago native and LA-based songsmith has built a worldwide fanbase with his chart-topping singles and albums. First releasing his music in Japan in 2014, Matt found success with his debut album, Love & War, and sophomore album, DIVE, both of which went #1 on the iTunes R&B Charts. Matt B continued to release music overseas with his 2018 EP, RISE, produced by GRAMMY-Award Winning Producer Bryan-Michael Cox (Mariah Carey, Usher, Mary J. Blige).

His 2021 debut US album, EDEN, which featured production from Cox as well as Tricky Stewart (Beyoncé, Britney Spears, Rihanna), landed Top 40 on Billboard's R&B Albums Chart, Digital Albums, Heatseekers, and R&B/Hip-Hop Albums. To date, Matt B has garnered over 8 million global streams with media support from the likes of RESPECT, WGN TV, Earmilk, 1883 Magazine, Chicago Sun Times, Singersroom, Grungecake, Spindle Magazine, and CelebMix among others.

Photo Credit: Nogen Beck