Matt B Releases New Single 'I'm Here With You'

Global R&B artist Matt B has released his new song "I'm Here With You" via Vitae Records. The track's soulful soundscape encapsulates a timeless representation of love and commitment in its purest form, a common theme within Matt's music as he focuses on love-driven R&B that speaks to appreciating the love in your life.

An ode to his dedicated fanbase and accompanied by a retro-shot video directed by PhillyFlyBoy (The Game, T.I., Kevin Gates, Jacob Latimore), "I'm Here With You" puts a spotlight on Matt's stunning vocals over a heart-thumping beat and flurry of guitar plucking.

Further encompassed in the music video, "I'm Here With You" puts an emphasis on how important quality time is within a relationship. Matt explains, "I wanted to portray that everyday relationship feel. When you're just relaxing with the one you love before you go to bed, when you're eating dinner, watching tv, or cooking in the kitchen. People say long term relationships are boring and safe. I find them to be a representation of security."

"Lately there has been a longing for genuine love, that love that lasts forever. So I thought about how best to interpret that," confesses Matt. "When that puppy love fades, you're with the person you love because you choose to be there. Nothing they could say or do is truly keeping you there other than a deep profound love, agape love. That can be expressed in many different ways, but I find that one of the best ways is one's undivided attention and physical presence. When that level of support is manifested into reality, the phrase 'I'm Here With You' along with variations of that phrase is often used. I'm going to be here with you through your hurt. I'm going to be here with you through that scary health crisis. I'm going to be here with you through life. So the phrase 'I'm Here With You' just seemed like the perfect title."

"I'm Here With You" is the latest offering from Matt B following the upbeat "Ima Say It," a confessional about the importance of open communication with a partner, and R&B-pop single "One & Only" featuring Nigerian singer Oxlade which emphasizes the importance of honoring the woman you love. Earlier this year, Matt B also re-released "Losing You," a fan favorite he chose to revisit as a long-awaited treat for supporters, in addition to the vibrant Afro-pop track "Gimme Love" featuring award-winning Ugandan superstar Eddy Kenzo whose music video rapidly amassed nearly 4 million views across platforms.

Chicago native and LA-based songsmith Matt B has built a worldwide fanbase with his chart-topping singles and albums. First releasing his music in Japan in 2014, he found success with his debut album, Love & War, and sophomore album, DIVE, both of which went #1 on the iTunes R&B Charts.

Matt B continued to release music overseas with his 2018 EP, RISE, produced by GRAMMY-Award Winning Producer Bryan-Michael Cox (Mariah Carey, Usher, Mary J. Blige). His 2021 debut US album, EDEN, which featured production from Cox as well as Tricky Stewart (Beyoncé, Britney Spears, Rihanna), landed Top 40 on Billboard's R&B Albums Chart, Digital Albums, Heatseekers, and R&B/Hip-Hop Albums. To date, Matt B has garnered over 8 million global streams with media support from the likes of RESPECT, WGN TV, Earmilk, Chicago Sun Times, Singersroom, Grungecake, and CelebMix among others.

Watch the new music video here: