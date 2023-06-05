Matisyahu Announces 'Live In Brooklyn' Album

Grammy-nominated singer, songwriter, rapper and alternative rock artist Matisyahu has announced his new live album Live In Brooklyn will arrive on Friday, June 30 in conjunction with his birthday. PRESS HERE to pre-save, and to listen to the album’s lead single, “One Day (Live)” – a fan-favorite whose original version has been streamed over 140 million times on Spotify alone.

Having amassed a global following for his transcendent live show, Live In Brooklyn is the latest achievement in an extraordinary career. The set was recorded at the iconic Brooklyn Bowl New York during Matisyahu’s annual Festival of Light. The release features live renditions of some of his greatest hits including his Billboard Hot 100-charting and alt-radio topping breakthrough single “King Without a Crown,” as well as covers and originals written by his son, Laivy, that they performed together.

Like only the most gifted storytellers, Matisyahu spins the rare kind of stories that simultaneously enlighten, enthrall and expand the audience’s sense of possibility. Known for his skill in blending a shapeshifting collision of reggae, hip-hop, alt rock and boldly inventive pop – all while paying homage to his spirituality and roots in Judaism – the artist’s live shows consistently provide audiences with a dynamic and energetic performance full of life and illumination.

With fifteen years under his belt, he’s teamed up with the best improvisational musicians and artists for jam sessions and collaborations, and his long and winding career consists of seven albums including the chart-topping Light, Youth, Spark Seeker, Akeda and Undercurrent.

Matisyahu’s summer tour kicks off Tuesday – for more information on tickets, tour stops (both solo and with G. Love) and more, please visit HERE. Full routing can be found below, and $1 for every August ticket sold will be donated to the Last Prisoner Project.

Summer Tour Dates:

Headline:

June 6 - Boise, ID - Knitting Factory Concert House

June 9 - Teton Village, WY - Mangy Moose

June 10 - Salt Lake City, UT - The Depot

June 13 - Sacramento, CA - Ace of Spades

June 14 - Ventura, CA - Ventura Music Hall

June 15 - Anaheim, CA - House of Blues

June 16 - Pioneertown, CA - Pappy & Harriets

June 17 - Las Vegas, NV - Area 15 Festival

June 20 - Solana Beach, CA - Belly Up Tavern

June 21 - Solana Beach, CA - Belly Up Tavern

June 23 - South Kingston, RI - Oceanmist Beach Bar

June 25 - Marshfield, MA - Levitate Backyard

June 26 - Marshfield, MA - Levitate Backyard

July 1 - Morrison, CO - Red Rocks *w/ 311

Co-Headline with G. Love:

Aug 4 - Pelham, TN - The Caverns

Aug 5 - Chesterfield, MO - The Factory

Aug 6 - Madison, WI - The Sylvee

Aug 9 - Waterville, ME - Waterville Opera House

Aug 10 - Woodstock, NY - Bearsville Theater

Aug 11 - North Stonington, CT - Jonathan Edwards Winery

Aug 12 - Canandaigua, NY - Lincoln Hill Farms

Aug 13 - Huntington, NY - The Paramount

Aug 16 - Baltimore, MD - Baltimore Soundstage

Aug 17 - Asheville, NC - Salvage Station

Aug 18 - Manteo, NC - Roanoke Island Festival Park

Aug 19 - Isle of Palms, SC - The Windjammer

Aug 20 - Wilmington, NC - Greenfield Lake Amphitheater

Aug 23 - St. Petersburg, FL - Jannus Live

Aug 24 - Fort Myers, FL - The Ranch

Aug 25 - St. Augustine, FL - The Saint Augustine Amphitheatre