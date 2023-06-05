Matisyahu Announces 'Live In Brooklyn' Album

The new album will be released on June 30.
Grammy-nominated singer, songwriter, rapper and alternative rock artist Matisyahu has announced his new live album Live In Brooklyn will arrive on Friday, June 30 in conjunction with his birthday. PRESS HERE to pre-save, and to listen to the album’s lead single, “One Day (Live)” – a fan-favorite whose original version has been streamed over 140 million times on Spotify alone.
Having amassed a global following for his transcendent live show, Live In Brooklyn is the latest achievement in an extraordinary career. The set was recorded at the iconic Brooklyn Bowl New York during Matisyahu’s annual Festival of Light. The release features live renditions of some of his greatest hits including his Billboard Hot 100-charting and alt-radio topping breakthrough single “King Without a Crown,” as well as covers and originals written by his son, Laivy, that they performed together.
Like only the most gifted storytellers, Matisyahu spins the rare kind of stories that simultaneously enlighten, enthrall and expand the audience’s sense of possibility. Known for his skill in blending a shapeshifting collision of reggae, hip-hop, alt rock and boldly inventive pop – all while paying homage to his spirituality and roots in Judaism – the artist’s live shows consistently provide audiences with a dynamic and energetic performance full of life and illumination.
With fifteen years under his belt, he’s teamed up with the best improvisational musicians and artists for jam sessions and collaborations, and his long and winding career consists of seven albums including the chart-topping Light, Youth, Spark Seeker, Akeda and Undercurrent.
Matisyahu’s summer tour kicks off Tuesday – for more information on tickets, tour stops (both solo and with G. Love) and more, please visit HERE. Full routing can be found below, and $1 for every August ticket sold will be donated to the Last Prisoner Project.
June 6 - Boise, ID - Knitting Factory Concert House
June 9 - Teton Village, WY - Mangy Moose
June 10 - Salt Lake City, UT - The Depot
June 13 - Sacramento, CA - Ace of Spades
June 14 - Ventura, CA - Ventura Music Hall
June 15 - Anaheim, CA - House of Blues
June 16 - Pioneertown, CA - Pappy & Harriets
June 17 - Las Vegas, NV - Area 15 Festival
June 20 - Solana Beach, CA - Belly Up Tavern
June 21 - Solana Beach, CA - Belly Up Tavern
June 23 - South Kingston, RI - Oceanmist Beach Bar
June 25 - Marshfield, MA - Levitate Backyard
June 26 - Marshfield, MA - Levitate Backyard
July 1 - Morrison, CO - Red Rocks *w/ 311
Co-Headline with G. Love:
Aug 4 - Pelham, TN - The Caverns
Aug 5 - Chesterfield, MO - The Factory
Aug 6 - Madison, WI - The Sylvee
Aug 9 - Waterville, ME - Waterville Opera House
Aug 10 - Woodstock, NY - Bearsville Theater
Aug 11 - North Stonington, CT - Jonathan Edwards Winery
Aug 12 - Canandaigua, NY - Lincoln Hill Farms
Aug 13 - Huntington, NY - The Paramount
Aug 16 - Baltimore, MD - Baltimore Soundstage
Aug 17 - Asheville, NC - Salvage Station
Aug 18 - Manteo, NC - Roanoke Island Festival Park
Aug 19 - Isle of Palms, SC - The Windjammer
Aug 20 - Wilmington, NC - Greenfield Lake Amphitheater
Aug 23 - St. Petersburg, FL - Jannus Live
Aug 24 - Fort Myers, FL - The Ranch
Aug 25 - St. Augustine, FL - The Saint Augustine Amphitheatre
