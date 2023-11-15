Matisyahu Announces Hold The Fire Tour 2024

Grammy-nominated singer, songwriter, and alternative reggae rock musician Matisyahu has announced the Hold The Fire Tour 2024 in support of his forthcoming EP of the same name.

The 34-date outing, with special guest Cydeways, launches January 31st in Pensacola, Florida and will make its way across the U.S. stopping in St. Petersburg, Atlanta, New Orleans, Houston, Austin, Las Vegas, Berkeley, Portland, Seattle, Salt Lake City, Denver, Minneapolis, Milwaukee, Chicago, Detroit, Cleveland, Boston, Washington, DC, and Philadelphia, among many other cities, before wrapping March 23rd in Brooklyn, New York.

See below for the full routing. Spotify and various local, venue, and promoter presales will be available Thursday, November 16th from 10am – 10pm local time with the general on-sale beginning Friday, November 17th at 10am local time.

Click Here for all details and to purchase tickets. $1 of every ticket sale will be donated to the Last Prisoner Project, a nonprofit dedicated to cannabis criminal justice reform and releasing every nonviolent cannabis prisoner.

Hold The Fire, due out Friday, February 2nd via Matisyahu's own label Fallen Sparks Records, is centered around the four earth elements, with the EP's first single “Fireproof” touching upon Matisyahu's unwavering ability to keep his artistic fire burning. The recently released track explores the topics of perseverance and gratitude in times of trouble.

As a theme everyone can relate to, especially with what is currently happening in Israel, “Fireproof” is resonating with listeners everywhere for its timely and hopeful message and has already been hailed as “an anthem of overcoming adversity.” PRESS HERE to listen to “Fireproof.”

In his continued support of Israel and his Jewish roots, Matisyahu made a surprise appearance today (November 14th) at the March for Israel at the National Mall in Washington, DC where he performed his global anthem “One Day” alongside The Maccabeats.

Marking one of the largest public displays of Jewish pride, solidarity with the people of Israel, and inter-group unity based on shared American and Jewish values, today's gathering of hundreds of thousands – which also included appearances from President of Israel Isaac Herzog, Debra Messing, Van Jones, Michael Rapaport, Israeli musicians Ishay Ribo and Omer Adam, family members of the hostages in Gaza, various faith leaders, bipartisan congressional leaders, and more – called for the urgent and safe release of the hostages, the denouncement of antisemitic violence, hate and harassment in the U.S., and the end of Hamas and terrorism amidst America's continuous support of Israel.

“That was amazing. What an incredible thing it was to be with everybody and in total unity with the Jewish people in Washington, DC,” shares Matisyahu. “Singing ‘One Day' together blew me away with what we're going through right now. The way that song has become an anthem for so many young people is so moving. Thank you to everyone - what a day!”

Like only the most gifted storytellers, Matisyahu spins the rare kind of stories that simultaneously enlighten, enthrall, and expand the audience's sense of possibility. Known for his skill in blending a shapeshifting collision of reggae, hip-hop, alt rock and boldly inventive pop – all while paying homage to his spirituality and roots in Judaism – Matisyahu's live shows consistently provide audiences with a dynamic and energetic performance full of life and illumination.

With more than fifteen years under his belt, he's teamed up with the best improvisational musicians and artists for jam sessions and collaborations, and his long and winding career consists of seven studio albums including the chart-topping Light (2009), Youth (2006), and Spark Seeker (2012), as well as Akeda (2014), Undercurrent (2017), and Matisyahu (2022), and various live albums including his 2005 breakthrough Live At Stubb's.

This past summer, the New York-raised and New Jersey-based multi-talent released Live In Brooklyn, recorded at the iconic Brooklyn Bowl New York during his annual Festival of Light. Exemplifying his transcendent live show, Live In Brooklyn features renditions of fan-favorites and global hits including the Gold-certified “One Day” – whose original version has been streamed over 140 million times on Spotify alone – and the genre-bending, Billboard Hot 100-charting and alt-radio topping breakthrough single “King Without A Crown.” The release of “Fireproof” follows Matisyahu's recent single “Ripples,” released in September.

﻿MATISYAHU - HOLD THE FIRE 2024 TOUR DATES

Wednesday, January 31 – Pensacola, FL @ Vinyl Music Hall

Thursday, February 1 – Ponte Vedra Beach, FL @ Ponte Vedra Concert Hall

Friday, February 2 – St. Petersburg, FL @ Jannus Live

Tuesday, February 6 – Atlanta, GA @ Variety Playhouse

Wednesday, February 7 – Birmingham, AL @ Saturn

Thursday, February 8 – New Orleans, LA @ House of Blues

Friday, February 9 – Houston, TX @ Rise Rooftop

Saturday, February 10 – Austin, TX @ Stubb's Waller Creek Amphitheater

Wednesday, February 14 – Santa Fe, NM @ Meow Wolf

Thursday, February 15 – Tucson, AZ @ Rialto Theatre

Friday, February 16 – Las Vegas, NV @ Brooklyn Bowl – Las Vegas

Saturday, February 17 – Petaluma, CA @ Mystic Theatre & Music Hall

Wednesday, February 21 – Felton, CA @ Felton Music Hall

Thursday, February 22 – Berkeley, CA @ The UC Theatre

Friday, February 23 – Stateline, NV @ Harrah's Lake Tahoe – South Shore Room

Saturday, February 24 – Bend, OR @ The Domino Room

Monday, February 26 – Portland, OR @ Aladdin Theater

Tuesday, February 27 – Seattle, WA @ Neptune Theatre

Thursday, February 29 – Salt Lake City, UT @ The Depot

Friday, March 1 – Aspen, CO @ Belly Up Aspen

Saturday, March 2 – Denver, CO @ Ogden Theatre

Wednesday, March 6 – Minneapolis, MN @ First Avenue

Thursday, March 7 – Milwaukee, WI @ The Pabst Theater

Friday, March 8 – Chicago, IL @ House of Blues

Saturday, March 9 – Detroit, MI @ El Club

Sunday, March 10 – Cleveland, OH @ House of Blues

Wednesday, March 13 – Portland, ME @ State Theatre

Thursday, March 14 – South Burlington, VT @ Higher Ground Ballroom

Friday, March 15 – Salisbury, MA @ Blue Ocean Music Hall

Saturday, March 16 – Boston, MA @ Paradise Rock Club

Wednesday, March 20 – Washington, DC @ 9:30 Club

Thursday, March 21 – Richmond, VA @ The National

Friday, March 22 – Philadelphia, PA @ Brooklyn Bowl – Philadelphia

Saturday, March 23 – Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Steel

Photo Credit: Juliana Ronderos