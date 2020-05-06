Matador Presents 20-Track Ambient & Electronica Album TUESDAY

Matador returns to the foreground of electronic music's vast landscape with Tuesday; his debut album contribution to the ambient realm. Offering an immersive montage of stories that pay tribute to Ireland's idyllic vistas, the multifaceted producer's breath-taking LP echoes a tenacious dedication to his craft. Following its soft launch in March, Tuesday now celebrates its official release - available to stream and download via Matador's esteemed RUKUS imprint.

Following Matador, aka Gavin Lynch's recent Astralwerks Records White Label release 'Bush' and vinyl-only 'Cyclone' series, the talent's Tuesday project presents as a seminal down-tempo addition to his ever-flourishing back-catalogue. Proposing a fresh perspective on both concept and sonic sensibilities, the ambient-led electronica opus takes an alternative stylistic route from its predecessors, welcoming nature as its muse.

Perched in a tucked-away spot mere metres from the water, Matador's Dublin-based workspace is enveloped by an abundance of nature and wildlife that serves as an endless source of inspiration for his production output. Harnessing field recordings from the untainted seascape, the album's 20 cuts are replete with organic sentiment; from indigenous birdsong, to breaking waves and blustery storms; each composition stimulates a period of reflection for the listener, serving as an intimate retreat from every-day noise. Founded on a love for the free-flowing progression of music and an authentic composition process, Tuesday is designed for start-to-finish listening and is available as a continuous mix.





"My idea was to create a soundscape that connects and fills in the spaces; the physical spaces around us, the silences in between, and the space amongst our thoughts, actions and reactions" - Matador

