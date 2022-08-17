Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Mat Kerekes Announces Headline Tour Dates

Tickets go on sale Friday, August 19 at 10am local time.

Aug. 17, 2022  

Mat Kerekes has announced a run of headline shows as well as additional dates supporting Movements in support of his new solo LP 'Nova' out now via Wax Bodega. Headline dates will kick off November 8 with support from Rachel Bobbitt. Tickets go on sale Friday, August 19 at 10am local time here.

A full list of upcoming live shows can be found below.

'Nova' isn't an essential, high-brow distillation of a theme, angle, or topic. It's just good, fun music, plain and simple. In an industry full of on-the-nose branding, marketing, and sales of ideas, identities, and experiences, Nova feels like the anti-record; it feels honest and real.

Kerekes recorded and engineered the record in the basement of his Virginia house, but after tracking drums he discovered a new pet peeve: his own drum style. To redo the drums, he called up his friend, Turnstile drummer Daniel Fang. The pair worked together over two days in Toledo with Steve Warstler, who mixed and mastered the record.

MAT KEREKES UPCOMING TOUR DATES

Supporting Movements

November 3rd - San Francisco, CA - Great American Music Hall
November 4th - Roseville, CA - Goldfield
November 5th - Fresno, CA - Tioga Brew
November 6th - Los Angeles, CA - The Wiltern

Headlining with support from Rachel Bobbitt

November 8th - Phoenix, AZ - The Rebel Lounge
November 10th - Austin, TX - Spiderhouse Ballroom
November 11th - Dallas, TX - Club Dada
November 13th - Chicago, IL - Beat Kitchen
November 14th - Cleveland, OH - Mahall's
November 15th - Pontiac, MI - Pike Room
November 17th - Boston, MA - Sonia
November 18th - New York, NY - Mercury Lounge
November 19th - Philadelphia, PA - Kung Fu Neck Tie




