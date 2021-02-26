Mat Kearney Drops 'Pontiac' Single

Mat Kearney has released another brand new single from his forthcoming LP January Flower today - listen to "Pontiac" now via your preferred listening service! Inspired by Bruce Hornsby, Mat's band tracked the song live to the driving pop backbeat. "I had written the word Pontiac in my phone because I thought it was an interesting idea; a car company we had all heard of that was no longer around" Mat says. "It reminded me of those moments in life that are long gone but still drum up strong feelings of nostalgia. Flip phones, burned CDs and your dad telling you to drive slow seemed like the right way to say growing up is hard sometimes."

Mat tapped into a current obsession and made a laugh-out-loud video to pair with the track. "I have been obsessed with downhill skateboarding videos for the last few months. Watching people bomb down treacherous mountain roads is captivating, thrilling, and somewhat reckless. It seemed like a funny and interesting world for my song 'Pontiac' to live." The song's video is premiering this hour on YouTube after a stripped down acoustic performance from Mat starting at 1:40pm ET. Click here to tune-in or watch the video.

Nashville-based, Oregon-born singer songwriter and producer Mat Kearney has announced his new album January Flower, set for release on May 21st, 2021 via Tomorrow Music/Virgin. Written between an isolated retreat in Joshua Tree with old friend Marshall Roeman and songwriter Eli Teplin and his home studio in Nashville with longtime collaborator Robert Marvin (who also helmed Kearney's breakout Nothing Left To Lose and 2011's chart-topping Young Love), January Flower sees Kearney in his rawest form, distilling the songwriting process and rediscovering the joy of making music. "It was about digging down and finding the innocence that comes with wanting to make music solely for the love and passion of doing it," he says. "I wanted to stay true to that voice."

"Pontiac" is the latest in a string of new releases from the forthcoming album, joining "Powerless," "Can't Look Back" and "Grand Canyon," - all out now. The new LP follows Kearney's 2018 album, CRAZYTALK, which debuted at #1 on iTunes. Thanks to a vast touring history, which includes treks with artists like John Mayer, Sheryl Crow and NEEDTOBREATHE, dozens of dynamic synchs on leading shows like Greys Anatomy, performances on TODAY Show, Ellen, Jimmy Kimmel Live! and more, plus glowing press over the years from USA Today, Entertainment Weekly, People, Billboard, and PARADE, Kearney has amassed a devoted and loyal fanbase, racking up 2.5 BILLION streams over his career and over 1.6 MILLION albums sold.

The album is available for pre-orders and pre-saves now.