Mat Kearney Announces Fall 2019 Tour, The City of Black & White (Revisited) Acoustic Tour

On the heels of announcing the June 28th release of theCity of Black & White Revisited EP, Mat Kearney announces The City of Black & White (Revisited) Acoustic Tour - that has the platinum-selling singer, songwriter and producer visiting a number of intimate venues in the US, UK and EU. The new EP commemorates the 10-year anniversary of Kearney's second studio album and one of his fans' favorite releases, 2009's City of Black & White LP and the tour will give Kearney a chance to strip it all back and bring to life some of the songs he's built his career on while showcasing some new ones.



When asked about the EP, Kearney recounted the pressure he was under when he wrote the album more than 10 years ago and talked about the idea to revisit these songs with a new perspective. He started to rework the City of Black & White album tracks that have become staples in his live shows including the title track, "All I Have," "Fire & Rain," "New York to California," and GOLD single "Closer to Love" and recorded the collection with the help of musician JT Roach, who shares production credits. Through the experience, Kearney said, "the songs took on a life of their own and gave me a new love from some of the them that I've been singing for a while now." He also felt that they had stumbled across what he affectionally calls a "Lo-Fi Nashville sound."



The City of Black & White LP was originally released in May 2009 via Aware/Columbia and has streamed more than 53 MILLION times in the US alone. It's one of five studio albums he's released over his career that has Kearney boasting 1.67 BILLION Global Streams. He's toured extensively throughout and is looking forward to bringing fans a very special run of dates this fall that will put him in some of the most intimate spaces he's played in years. Always a story teller, the stripped-down sets will give fans a chance to hear some of their most beloved Mat Kearney songs, while getting a sneak peek into what he's been working on since last year's CRAZYTALK LP.



Buy City of Black & White Revisited EP on June 28th, listen to the new interpretation of "City of Black & White" today, pre-order the limited-edition vinyl of the original LP now, and get tickets for the fall tour this Friday, June 14th along with the reworked version of "All I Have."

Mat Kearney Tour Dates

July 13, 2019 - Frisco, CO - Copper Mountain Resort

August 1, 2019 - Niagara Falls, CN - The Avalon Ballroom Theatre At Niagara Fallsview Casino Resort

August 3, 2019 - Freeport, ME - L.L. Bean, Summer Concert Series

August 4, 2019 - Lowell, MA - Lowell Summer Music Series

August 9, 2019 - Apple Valley, MN - Weesner Family Amphitheater

August 10, 2019 - Arcadia, WI - Ashley For The Arts



Mat Kearney City of Black & White (Revisited) Acoustic Tour Dates

October 15, 2019 - Iowa City - IA - Englert Civic Theater

October 16, 2019 - Evanston - IL - SPACE

October 17, 2019 - Saint Louis - MO - The Sheldon Concert Hall

October 19, 2019 - Holland, MI - Hope College Dimnent Memorial

October 20, 2019 - Kent, OH - The Kent Stage

October 21, 2019 - Ridgefield, CT - The Ridgefield Playhouse

October 23, 2019 - Falls Church, VA - State Theatre

October 24, 2019 - Phoenixville, PA - The Colonial Theatre

October 26, 2019 - Cincinnati, OH - Memorial Hall - Annie W. and Elizabeth M. Anderson Theater

October 27, 2019 - Knoxville, TN - Bijou Theatre

November 9, 2019 - Glasgow, UK - King Tuts Wah Wah Hut

November 10, 2019 - Dublin, IRE - Whelans

November 12, 2019 - Manchester, UK - Yes Basement

November 13, 2019 - Cardiff, UK - Clwb Ifor Bach

November 14, 2019 - London, UK - Bush Hall

November 16, 2019 - Cologne, Germany - Artheater

November 17, 2019 - Munich, Germany - Strom

November 19, 2019 - Berlin, Germany - Musik & Frieden

November 20, 2019 - Hamburg, Germany - Bahnhof Pauli

December 03, 2019 - Los Angeles, CA - Masonic Lodge at Hollywood Forever Cemetery

December 06, 2019 - Napa, CA - The Uptown Theatre

December 07, 2019 - Stateline, NV - Harrah's Lake Tahoe - South Shore Room

December 09, 2019 - Kirkland, WA - Kirkland Performance Center

December 10, 2019 - Eugene, OR - Jaqua Concert Hall

December 11, 2019 - Portland, OR - Aladdin Theater

December 13, 2019 - Spokane, WA - Bing Crosby Theater





Related Articles View More Music Stories