 Skip to main content
Shop Merch Add a Show Listing
My Shows
News on your favorite shows, specials & more!
Home For You Chat My Shows Register/Login Games Grosses

Mary McGuinness to Release EP FRAGILE WINE

The Nashville-based artist produced by Dylan LeBlanc shares latest single American Twilight ahead of the EP release.

By:
Mary McGuinness to Release EP FRAGILE WINE

Nashville-based singer-songwriter Mary McGuinness has announced her new EP, Fragile Wine, out December 8. Recorded at FAME Studios in Muscle Shoals, Alabama, the EP was produced by Dylan LeBlanc and features deeply personal songs exploring love, loss, identity, resilience, and the ties that bind us. McGuinness has also unveiled the EP's latest track, 'American Twilight,' a tribute to her late father and a reflection on her love for the American landscape.

'American Twilight' marks McGuinness' fourth single release of 2026, following 'Love Child,' 'Casadita,' and 'Tiger's Eye.' All four songs will be featured on Fragile Wine, bringing together a body of work that reflects McGuinness' gift for intimate storytelling, emotional honesty, and timeless melodies. Rooted in folk-Americana, Laurel Canyon influences, and classic country, her music bridges the personal and universal with a voice described as both vulnerable and quietly powerful.

On the inspiration behind 'American Twilight,' McGuinness shares, ''American Twilight' started as a stream of thoughts one melancholy evening as I was watching the sunset on the landscape, a land I have deep love and reverence for, and a land worth protecting. Only two years later, when I sat down to finish the song, did I understand what it was really about. My father was a Green Beret in the Special Forces. This song is an elegy to my father and a love letter to this land.'

Born in Killeen, Texas, to a Korean mother and an Irish-Scottish Green Beret father, Mary McGuinness was raised by her grandfather on Long Island after being separated from her mother at a young age. Music became her sanctuary, shaping a lifelong exploration of identity, belonging, and resilience. Classically trained at the Manhattan School of Music, she performed opera in Europe before appearing on Broadway in The King and I. Recording under another name, she later scored a No. 1 hit on Billboard's dance charts and a second single that reached No. 14, while touring with artists including Kenny Loggins, Counting Crows, Train, Donovan, Shawn Colvin, and Todd Rundgren.

Despite a career spanning multiple genres and stages, McGuinness has found her creative home in the storytelling traditions of Americana, folk, and classic country. Her Nashville-recorded album Shadowcatcher, produced by Joe Pisapia (k.d. lang, Ben Folds), marked a significant artistic turning point, revealing a songwriter exploring life's complexities with grace, depth, and authenticity.

Mary McGuinness to Release EP FRAGILE WINE Image

Recent Articles
RAYE to take THIS SYMPHONY MAY CONTAIN HOPE orchestral show to six countries
RAYE to take THIS SYMPHONY MAY CONTAIN HOPE orchestral show to six countries
10/15/2026
Fontaines D.c. Release Luna Carmoon-Directed Video for Japan
Fontaines D.c. Release Luna Carmoon-Directed Video for Japan
10/16/2026
Interview: NMIXX Talks New EP 'Strange Muse', First Unit Songs, and 'Birthday Wish' For the Future
Interview: NMIXX Talks New EP 'Strange Muse', First Unit Songs, and 'Birthday Wish' For the Future
10/21/2026


BroadwayWorld TV

View all Videos

Ticket Central
Ticket Central
Ticket Central Pixel
Hot Show
Tickets From $59
Hot Show
Tickets From $70
Hot Show
Tickets From $59
Hot Show
Tickets From $101
More Hot Shows Discounts