Mary Chapin Carpenter Confirms Fall Tour With Shawn Colvin

5x GRAMMY Award-winning singer, songwriter and musician Mary Chapin Carpenter will embark on an extensive tour this fall with her longtime friend, Shawn Colvin. These special shows will feature the acclaimed songwriters performing material from their vast catalogues as well as some of their favorite songs, appearing on stage together as an intimate acoustic duo, swapping songs and sharing stories.

The newly confirmed tour includes stops at Fort Lauderdale’s Amaturo Theater, Birmingham’s Lyric Theatre, Atlanta’s Buckhead Theatre, Nashville’s historic Ryman Auditorium, Ann Arbor’s Michigan Theater, Evanston’s Cahn Auditorium, Minneapolis’ Pantages Theater and Ithaca’s State Theatre among many others. See below for complete itinerary.

Tickets for the shows will be available for pre-sale starting tomorrow, June 13 at 10:00am local time via Seated, with general on-sale following this Friday, June 16 at 10:00am local time. Full details can be found at www.marychapincarpenter.com/tour.

Over the course of her renowned career, Carpenter has sold over 16 million records. With hits like “Passionate Kisses” and “He Thinks He’ll Keep Her,” she has won five GRAMMY Awards (with 18 nominations), two CMA awards, two ACM awards and is one of only fifteen female members of the Nashville Songwriters Hall of Fame.

Additionally, Carpenter’s most recent release, One Night Lonely (Live), was nominated for Best Folk Album at the 2022 GRAMMY Awards. A rare solo performance, the album was recorded at Carpenter’s favorite venue, Virginia’s legendary Wolf Trap (where she will return on August 26 with special guest Dawes), and features songs from across her acclaimed career including several from her latest studio album, The Dirt And The Stars. A DVD of the live concert, which premiered on PBS, is also available here.

Shawn Colvin won her first GRAMMY Award for Best Contemporary Folk Album with her debut album, Steady On, in 1989. She has been a mainstay of the contemporary folk music scene ever since, releasing twelve superlative albums and establishing herself as an enduring talent. Her songs are slow-release works of craft and catharsis that become treasured, lifetime companions for their listeners.

Colvin triumphed at the 1998 GRAMMY Awards, winning both Record and Song of the Year for “Sunny Came Home.” Her inspiring and candid memoir, Diamond In The Rough, was published in 2012. Shawn was recently recognized for her career accomplishments when she was honored with the 2016 Lifetime Achievement Trailblazer Award by the Americana Music Association.

Presenting her with this prestigious award was Bonnie Raitt. Said Raitt, “She’s simply one of the best singers I’ve ever heard— and a truly gifted and deep songwriter and guitarist… She was groundbreaking when she emerged and continues to inspire me and the legions of fans and other singer/songwriters coming up in her wake.”

MARY CHAPIN CARPENTER CONFIRMED TOUR DATES

BOLD on-sale this Friday, June 16 at 10:00am local time

June 13—Scottsdale, AZ—Scottsdale Center for the Performing Arts*

June 15—Boulder, CO—Chautauqua Auditorium*

June 16—Breckenridge, CO—Riverwalk Center*

June 17—Telluride, CO—Telluride Bluegrass Festival

August 3—Brownfield, ME—Stone Mountain Arts Center

August 4—Brownfield, ME—Stone Mountain Arts Center

August 5—Katonah, NY—Caramoor Center

August 6—Richmond, VA—The National†

August 8—Wilmington, NC—Greenfield Lake Amphitheater†

August 9—Charleston, SC—Charleston Music Hall†

August 10—Greensboro, NC—Carolina Theatre†

August 11—Charlotte, NC—Knight Theater†

August 12—Lexington, KY—Lexington Opera House

August 18—Beverly, MA—Cabot Theatre†

August 19—Portland, ME—State Theatre†

August 20—Nashua, NH—Nashua Center†

August 22—Northampton, MA—Academy of Music†

August 25—Vineyard Haven, MA—Beach Road Weekend

August 26—Vienna, VA—Wolf Trap‡

September 28—Immokalee, FL—Seminole Casino+

September 29—Fort Lauderdale, FL—Amaturo Theater+

September 30—Clearwater, FL—Capitol Theatre+

October 3—Birmingham, AL—Lyric Theatre+

October 4—Chattanooga, TN—Walker Theatre+

October 6—Atlanta, GA—Buckhead Theatre+

October 8—Nashville, TN—Ryman Auditorium+

October 10—Ann Arbor, MI—Michigan Theater+

October 11—Evanston, IL—Cahn Auditorium+

October 12—Eau Claire, WI—Pablo Center at the Confluence+

October 13—Minneapolis, MN—Pantages Theatre+

October 14—Urbana, IL—Krannert Center for the Performing Arts+

October 18—Newark, OH—Midland Theatre+

October 20—Buffalo, NY—University of Buffalo+

October 21—Ithaca, NY—State Theater+

October 22—Potsdam, NY—Helen M. Hosmer Concert Hall+

October 24—York, PA—Appel Center for the Performing Arts+

*with special guest Emily Barker

†with special guest Brandy Clark

‡with special guest Dawes

+with Shawn Colvin