Mary Chapin Carpenter Confirms Extensive 2020 Tour Dates

Mary Chapin Carpenter will embark on an extensive tour this summer including a series of headline performances-including a special concert at Wolf Trap on August 22-as well as an extensive run of shows with Sugarland as part of their THERE GOES THE NEIGHBORHOOD TOUR 2020. Additionally, in April, Carpenter will resume her intimate duo shows with longtime friend and collaborator Shawn Colvin. See below for complete tour itinerary.

The tours support Carpenter's new full-length album, produced by Ethan Johns and recorded at the U.K.'s Real World Studios, which will be released this spring. Additional details will be announced soon.

The forthcoming project is Carpenter's first album of new material in five years. Most recently, Carpenter released a new single, "Our Man Walter Cronkite," which was produced by Jamie Mefford (Gregory Alan Isakov, Nathaniel Rateliff) and recorded at Colorado Sound Studios. Of the song, Carpenter shares, "Growing up, Walter Cronkite was in our house Monday through Friday, presenting the news as The Most Trusted Man In America, as he was known in his time. My parents raised us to believe that people in jobs like Cronkite's told the truth; they raised us to believe in a world that reaches out to those who need help, that does not turn away from those less fortunate, or homeless, or those forced to leave their country because of the threat of violence, poverty and persecution. The arms were there to hold them, the eyes to see them, and the hearts of the world were there to love them. Because that was the right thing. It's a different time now. I miss my parents, and I miss Walter Cronkite."

Prior to her summer headline shows, Carpenter will join Shawn Colvin on a series of intimate duo tour dates this spring. The newly announced shows will kick off April 3 at Clearwater, FL's Capitol Theatre and will span through April 11 at Chattanooga's Walker Theatre. Tickets go on-sale Friday, January 21. See below for complete details. Longtime friends for over 30 years, Carpenter and Colvin toured together throughout the fall of 2019-to the delight of both fans and critics. Audiences were invited to share the artists' "living room" as they played music and traded quips in a warm, comfortable setting inspired by the duo's long-lasting camaraderie. Of a recent concert, the Charleston City Paper praises, "their abiding bond is our musical reward...[Carpenter and Colvin] not only complement each other musically, they draw one another out on stage. Cheerful co-conspirators, they shine in their own buddy movie."

Over the course of her acclaimed career, Mary Chapin Carpenter has sold over 15 million records. With hits like "Passionate Kisses" and "He Thinks He'll Keep Her," she has won five GRAMMY AWARDS (with 15 nominations), two CMA awards, two ACADEMY OF COUNTRY MUSIC AWARDS and is one of only fifteen female members of the Nashville Songwriters Hall of Fame. Her songs speak to the most personal of life's details and the most universal. Carpenter's most recent release, Sometimes Just the Sky, a celebration of her acclaimed 30-year recording career, features new versions of some of the singer's most beloved songs plus one newly penned track. Of the music, Billboard praises "...the new rendition features not only different flavors and textures created by the players but also a deeper meaning within the lyrics, which hold up 30 years later."

MARY CHAPIN CARPENTER AND SHAWN COLVIN: TOGETHER ON STAGE

April 3-Clearwater, FL-Capitol Theatre

April 4-Key West, FL-Sunset Green Lawn

April 5-Fort Lauderdale, FL-Parker Playhouse

April 7-Greensboro, NC- The Carolina Theatre of Greensboro

April 8-Charlotte, NC-Belk Theater

April 9-Cincinnati, OH-Memorial Hall

April 10-Knoxville, TN-The Bijou Theatre

April 11-Chattanooga, TN-The Walker Theatre

MARY CHAPIN CARPENTER AS PART OF SUGARLAND'S THERE GOES THE NEIGHBORHOOD TOUR 2020

on-sale now

June 4-Toronto, ON-Budweiser Stage

June 5-Syracuse, NY-St. Joseph's Health Amphitheater at Lakeview

June 6-Hartford, CT-Xfinity Theatre

June 12-The Woodlands, TX-Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion presented by Huntsman

June 13-Dallas, TX-Dos Equis Pavilion

June 14-Austin, TX-Germania Insurance Amphitheater

June 18-Albuquerque, NM-Isleta Amphitheater

June 19-Phoenix, AZ-Ak-Chin Pavilion

June 20-Chula Vista, CA-North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre

June 25-Wheatland, CA-Toyota Amphitheatre

June 26-Mountain View, CA-Shoreline Amphitheatre

June 27-Irvine, CA-FivePoint Amphitheatre

July 10-Mansfield, MA-Xfinity Center

July 11-Camden, NJ-BB&T Pavilion

July 12-Wantagh, NY-Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater

July 16-Holmdel, NJ-PNC Bank Arts Center

July 18-Bangor, ME-Darling's Waterfront Pavilion

July 19-Gilford, NH-Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion

July 23-Burgettstown, PA-S&T Bank Music Park

July 24-Clarkston, MI-DTE Energy Music Theatre

July 25-Milwaukee, WI-American Family Insurance Amphitheater

July 31-Alpharetta, GA-Ameris Bank Amphitheatre

MARY CHAPIN CARPENTER HEADLINE TOUR

on-sale dates vary, check local listings

June 16-Denver, CO-Botanic Gardens

August 10-Rockport, MA-Shalin Liu Performance Center

August 11-Brownfield, ME-Stone Mountain Arts Center

August 12-Brownfield, ME-Stone Mountain Arts Center

August 14-Portland, ME-State Theatre

August 16-Ridgefield, CT-Ridgefield Playhouse

August 17-Ridgefield, CT-Ridgefield Playhouse

August 20- Kennett Square, PA-Longwood Gardens Open Air Theatre

August 21- Chautauqua, NY-Chautauqua Institution

August 22-Vienna, VA-Wolf Trap

Photo Credit: Aarron Farrington





