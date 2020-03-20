Marvin & Gentry Release 'Blue Skies' Video

As a part of the "Stand Nashville Strong" initiative to aid in the ongoing relief efforts from the two tornadoes that struck Nashville and surrounding counties, Marvin & Gentry, in partnership with Nashville's Hippie Radio 94.5 and WHIN Radio 100.7 FM, 1010 AM Gallatin/ Hendersonville (Tony Richards, owner), will be donating 100% of the digital download sales of "Blue Skies, Blue Eyes" to the Salvation Army's relief efforts.

Watch "Blue Skies, Blue Eyes" below!

Every young musician has someone they look up to. For most, that established artist becomes a mentor through a recording on an album or an image on the television. So for Ken Marvin and Brian Gentry, having the chance to work with a hero from their youth for more than two decades still seems surreal.

"We both loved America from the time they first released Homecoming," said Ken Marvin. "To this day, when I'm working out harmonies, I still try to channel America, Crosby, Stills & Nash or Art Garfunkel." "Along the way we formed a close relationship with Dan Peek, who was a founding member of America," continues Gentry. "Dan had already left America and was a successful solo artist in the Christian market. He had recorded a couple of our songs (one of which went on to make his Greatest Hits Collection). He liked what we did, and we ended up working with him until his untimely death in 2011."

It was that discovery by Dan Peek that would lead to a collaboration of the duo's next four recordings and the formation of the Christian folk-rock band, PEACE.

"When I first got out of America, I just wanted to be 'Mr. Solo'. But, then, later on I missed the camaraderie of other guys. I had put together three or four different groups of musicians that I toured with over the years. But, in terms of doing creative stuff like recording, Ken and Brian, which I dubbed 'Peace', that was a really nice break for me."

-Dan Peek (excerpt from last interview)

The loss of Peek has weighed heavily on both Marvin and Gentry, and they hope the video and remastered album can keep Dan's legacy alive through their shared fans.

To hear clips or download the album, visit:

https://danpeek.hearnow.com/peace-revisited





