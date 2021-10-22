Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Marvel Studios Releases New ETERNALS Score Tracks

pixeltracker

ETERNALS opens in theaters on November 5. The soundtrack will be available on November 3.

Oct. 22, 2021  
Marvel Studios Releases New ETERNALS Score Tracks

Marvel Studios has released two new tracks from the Eternals soundtrack.

"Eternals Theme" and "Across the Oceans of Time" are composed and produced by Emmy®-winning composer Ramin Djawadi ("Reminiscence," "Westworld," "Game of Thrones"). Eternals Original Score Soundtrack is set for release on Nov. 3.

Listen to the "Eternals Theme" here and "Across the Oceans of Time" below.

Marvel Studios' "Eternals" opens in U.S. theaters on Nov. 5. Advance theater tickets now on sale here.

Chloé Zhao directs the film, and Kevin Feige and Nate Moore are the producers, with Louis D'Esposito, Victoria Alonso and Kevin de la Noy serving as executive producers. The screen story is by Ryan Firpo & Kaz Firpo, and the screenplay is by Chloé Zhao and Chloé Zhao & Patrick Burleigh and Ryan Firpo & Kaz Firpo.

Listen to the new tracks here:


Related Articles View More Music Stories

Buy at the Theatre Shop

T-Shirts, Mugs, Phone Cases & More
Wicked I Heart Oz Ornament
Wicked I Heart Oz Ornament
Jagged Little Piill Logo Mug
Jagged Little Piill Logo Mug
Hadestown Any Way the Wind Blows Socks
Hadestown Any Way the Wind Blows Socks

From This Author Michael Major