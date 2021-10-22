Marvel Studios Releases New ETERNALS Score Tracks

Marvel Studios has released two new tracks from the Eternals soundtrack.

"Eternals Theme" and "Across the Oceans of Time" are composed and produced by Emmy®-winning composer Ramin Djawadi ("Reminiscence," "Westworld," "Game of Thrones"). Eternals Original Score Soundtrack is set for release on Nov. 3.

Listen to the "Eternals Theme" here and "Across the Oceans of Time" below.

Marvel Studios' "Eternals" opens in U.S. theaters on Nov. 5. Advance theater tickets now on sale here.

Chloé Zhao directs the film, and Kevin Feige and Nate Moore are the producers, with Louis D'Esposito, Victoria Alonso and Kevin de la Noy serving as executive producers. The screen story is by Ryan Firpo & Kaz Firpo, and the screenplay is by Chloé Zhao and Chloé Zhao & Patrick Burleigh and Ryan Firpo & Kaz Firpo.

Listen to the new tracks here: