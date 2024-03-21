Marv Won & Quelle Chris Drop 'Good Thangs'

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Marv Won is a Detroit musical alchemist – a street poet laureate entrenched in the battle rap scene, as well as a cinematic world-class producer capable of channeling Dr. Dre as Donald Goines. Marv breaks new ground with his first Mello Music Group album, I'm Fine Thanks For Asking, - a soul-baring endeavor, that weaves tales of struggle and triumph, drawing inspiration from his storied life in the Motor City.

As one of the most esteemed battle rappers, Marv Won brings a lyrical ferocity to his unapologetically raw and heartfelt rhymes. This album collaboration with Mello Music Group marks a pivotal moment in his career, showcasing a seamless fusion of his wordplay and production.

The album, featuring collaborations with Quelle Chris, Elzhi, Freeway, Rapper Big Pooh of Little Brother and more, cements Marv Won's status in the rap game. Marv Won's storytelling transcends mere verses, painting vivid portraits of life in the D. Over ten self-produced tracks Marv showcases his ability behind the boards with tracks that blend epic orchestration and Joe Louis drums that hit like Tommy Hearns.

The latest single, “Good Thangs,” from Marv Won's forthcoming album, I'm Fine, Thanks For Asking, the artistry shines through a blend of drums, piano, and bass guitar, crafting an auditory experience that feels like a voyage from the depths of darkness to the first light of dawn. Marv Won beautifully orchestrates a narrative of resilience, guiding listeners through a transformation from enduring life's hardships to savoring its most luminous moments.

Amidst this journey, the song subtly reminds us of the virtue of humility, cautioning against the pitfalls of greed and encouraging us to keep our heads held high in adversity. With Quelle Chris lending his talents, the track becomes a piece of the collective heartbeat, one of those rare finds that sticks with you, making it a true diamond in the rough of this project.

"This maybe my favorite song on the project. The raw emotion that it conveys and the vulnerability that it shows is very hard to find in modern music today” Marv Won shares. “I had these verses and I didn't have a hook, so having the addition of Quelle Chris do the hook, just made the song 10 times better. I'm super happy with this one and I think it's very relatable."

After releasing the single last week, Marv is back to share the visual for “Good Thangs,” which you can view below. Marv Won's, I'm Fine, Thanks For Asking, will be released on 4-5-24 via Mello Music Group.

Watch Marv Won Feat Quelle Chris “Good Thangs” Video:

You can now Pre-Order, Purchase, Add & Favorite I'm Fine, Thanks For Asking at your preferred DSP here.