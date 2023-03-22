Marty Stuart Releases New Song 'Sitting Alone' From First Album In 6 Years 'Altitude'

5-time GRAMMY winner, Country Music Hall of Famer and AMA Lifetime Achievement Award recipient Marty Stuart released his new song "Sitting Alone" from his forthcoming album, Altitude, out on May 19 via Snakefarm.

Stuart is currently in the midst of a nationwide headlining tour that resumes this Friday, March 24 in St. Louis, MO before performing at Stagecoach Festival on April 29 and hitting the road with Chris Stapleton this summer. Find a full list of tour dates below or visit his website.

About the song, Stuart explains: "I wrote this song in Buffalo, NY, before the pandemic started. I was on a writing spree and when the words appeared on the paper they didn't quite make any sense to me, but I liked them. I instantly heard Kenny Vaughan playing a 12-string Rickenbacker part along with me playing a Clarence White guitar solo in the middle of the song along with Byrds-style harmonies.

When the pandemic hit, I took another look at the words and thought, 'This makes a lot more sense to me than it used to.' It's become a meaningful song now that I understand it on a deeper level and I think we made a good record out of the song."

Recently, Stuart released the album's title track and the single "Country Star" which was covered by Rolling Stone and Billboard, who called it "a full-throttle blast of power from the first note."

The announcement of his first new album in more than 6 years finds Stuart on the heels of a string of professional and personal achievements in an already unprecedented career. Late last year, Marty Stuart and His Fabulous Superlatives were inducted into the Musicians Hall of Fame and he celebrated his 50th year in Nashville and 30th anniversary as a Grand Ole Opry member.

In December, Stuart and his wife Connie Smith kicked off the grand re-opening of the historic and recently renovated Ellis Theater in his hometown of Philadelphia, Mississippi, which Stuart has been working to re-open for seven years as part of his Congress of Country Music.

Recorded in Nashville with his longtime band The Fabulous Superlatives - Kenny Vaughan, Harry Stinson and Chris Scruggs - the collection finds Stuart picking up where he left off on 2017's Way Out West, exploring a cosmic country landscape populated by dreamers and drifters, misfits and angels, honky-tonk heroes and lonesome lovers. Written primarily on the road, the collection was inspired in large part by Stuart's 2018 tour supporting Byrds co-founders Roger McGuinn and Chris Hillman, who reunited for the 50th anniversary of their seminal Sweetheart Of The Rodeo album.

Marty Stuart's Late Night Jam - an annual all-star after-hours show that marks the unofficial kick-off to CMA Fest week in Nashville - will celebrate its 20th anniversary on June 7 at the Ryman Auditorium. Last year, the event featured Billy Strings, Emmylou Harris and Marcus King, and has previously featured Brothers Osborne, Chris Stapleton, Roger McGuinn and Chris Hillman, Margo Price, Maren Morris, Neko Case, Dolly Parton and many more. Details will be announced soon.

Tour Dates:

3/24 - St. Louis, MO - Sheldon Concert Hall

3/25 - Senatobia, MS - Northwest Mississippi Community College for the Performing Arts

4/6 - Vienna, VA - The Barns at Wolf Trap

4/7 - Vienna, VA - The Barns at Wolf Trap

4/14 - Easton, PA - State Theatre Center for the Arts

4/15 - Ridgefield, CT - Ridgefield Playhouse

4/16 - Wilmington, DE - Copeland Hall

4/27 - Tucson, AZ - Fox Tucson Theatre

4/28 - Scottsdale, AZ - Scottsdale Center for the Performing Arts

4/29 - Indio, CA - Stagecoach Festival

5/4 - Lincolnton, GA - Little Roy & Lizzy Music Festival

5/13 - Greeneville, TN - Niswonger Performing Arts Center

6/2 - Shipshewana, IN - Blue Gate Performing Arts Center

6/15 - Spokane, WA - Spokane Arena #

6/16 - Bend, OR - Hayden Homes Amphitheater #

6/22 - Des Moines, IA - Wells Fargo Arena #

6/23 - Wichita, KS - INTRUST Bank Arena #

7/7 - Bangor, ME - Maine Savings Amphitheater #

7/19 - Omaha, NE - CHI Health Center #

7/20 - St. Louis, MO - Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre #

8/10 - Gilford, NH - Bank of NH Pavilion #

8/11 - Gilford, NH - Bank of NH Pavilion #

9/30 - Steelville, MO - Wildwood Springs Lodge



# - with Chris Stapleton

Photo Credit: Alysse Gafkjen