Martin Nievera and Pops Fernandez Reunite at M Resort Spa Casino

Multi-platinum recording artist and international superstar Martin Nievera and prominent Filipina powerhouse vocalist Pops Fernandez announce Labor Day Weekend performance at M Resort Spa Casino on Sunday, Sept. 1. Kicking off the "Two-gether Again 2019" Tour, the singer and songwriter duo will take the stage to perform their hits together for a remarkable performance and display of talent that may just be their final US tour together and feature a performance by special guest Robin Nievera, Martin and Pops' son. Tickets, starting at $25, are on sale now and can be purchased at ticketmaster.com .

Known as the "Concert King" of the Philippines, Martin Nievera has numerous top-selling recordings to his name including 18 platinum, five double-platinum, three triple-platinum and one quadruple-platinum album. Nievera will perform his famous love songs and ballads including the award-winning "You Are My Song." Pops Fernandez, known as the "Concert Queen," released her first album at the age of 16 and co-hosted the Philippine television series Penthouse Live! with Nievera. Fernandez is also known for her role as one of the 50 "Wall of the World" global experts in the field of entertainment on CBS's talent show, "The World's Best." Martin & Pops are both global superstars and make up two of the most in-demand artists not only in the Philippines but also attract large audiences of fans internationally and in the US.

Doors open at 7 p.m. on Sept. 1 and the show will begin at 8 p.m. Tickets are on sale now starting at $25, plus applicable L.E.T. and facilities fees. To purchase tickets, please visitticketmaster.com.

M Resort became the southernmost resort on the famous Las Vegas Strip when it opened its doors in 2009. Now celebrating its 10th year, the property continues to create exciting new experiences with their culinary offerings and entertainment including: 16 - A Handcrafted Experience, Topgolf Swing Suite, an entertainment lineup of live concerts featuring internationally-recognized entertainers like Martina McBride and Gary Allan, as well as live music options for guests throughout the resort. From their mychoice® Rewards program to locals' discounts at the spa and pool, renowned food and beverage portfolio and stunning suites with views of the Las Vegas Strip to match, M Resort is an epic getaway, any day.

Photo Credit: M Resort Spa Casino





Related Articles View More Music Stories