Marlana Shares New Single 'Good Girl'

Today, LA-based singer-songwriter Marlana shares "Good Girl." Atwood Magazine premiered the single, praising it as "a majestic and visceral, up-close and personal outpouring from her heart to our ears." Her highly-anticipated Live At The Lodge concert is tomorrow, March 23rd. Tickets are available now.

After spending a decade in the lauded Los Angeles-based band 'Milo Greene', Marlana has launched a solo project. The singer/songwriter teamed up with acclaimed cinematographer Nicolas Harvard (Whiplash, Yellowstone, Hell or Highwater) to create a 30 minute-concert film at The Lodge Room in Highland Park, Los Angeles.

Powerful and moving, "Marlana: Live at the Lodge Room" beautifully melds the look and sound of a Netflix special with the heart and soul of an intimate lounge performance - a combined effort that places the film in a category of its own when compared to other livestreams and concerts recorded during the pandemic. With each song, Marlana takes the audience on a soul-stirring and introspective journey of music and conversation - allowing fans a glimpse into the woman behind the artist: who Marlana is, where she's been, and the moments that make up her unforgettable story of love, loss, and finding the strength to persevere.

Filled with raw honesty and unrelenting passion, "Marlana: Live at the Lodge Room" is a piece that will captivate and resonate deeply with any audience, compelling an immediate desire to restream from the second the final frame closes.

On the show, Marlana says, "I always anticipated that my first show as a solo artist wouldn't have an audience, but I figured it would be more because of flaky friends or people with better things to do. I definitely didn't predict THIS kind of empty room. After releasing my EP 'At Least I Tried' last year, I was determined to play those songs live and remember what it felt like to play music again. With the help of incredible friends and a million favors, we pulled off something I'm really proud of. At least I tried..."

The concert airs on NoonChorus March 23rd at 10pm ET/7pm PT. More information and tickets can be found here

Listen to "Good Girl" here: