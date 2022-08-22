Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Marisa Anderson to Tour With Godspeed You! Black Emperor This Fall

Marisa Anderson's new album will be released on September 23.

Aug. 22, 2022  

Ahead of the Sept. 23rd release of new album Still Here, guitarist Marisa Anderson has announced a US tour with Godspeed You! Black Emperor. Anderson is currently touring throughout the UK and Europe, performing duo shows and solo sets with collaborator William Tyler, as well as a series of headlining solo shows and festival performances.

Marisa Anderson is one of the most eminent guitarists working today. Her lucid, eloquent approach to guitar music and composition has established her as an unparalleled artist and an insightful, coveted collaborator. Anderson's work draws on a mosaic of folk musics and lives in conversation with myriad musical traditions.

Her music is inviting and candid, beckoning the listener into sprawling ecosystems and intimate corners alike, from barren landscapes to verdant thickets, impassioned communal experiences to pensive reclusions.

As a master of her instrument, Anderson translates abstractions into undeniably moving music, tracing through traditional folk tunes, imagined Sci-Fi films, and foggy sanctuaries of sound. Still, Here is Anderson at her most direct, laying bare her practice of processing and understanding the world through music and distilling that practice into pieces as expressive as they are transfixing.

The pieces of Still, Here center around Anderson's present. The album is a compendium of living moments captured by her preternatural ability to mold human realities into enduring, lyrical compositions. Away from the road for the longest stretch of her career, the making of Still, Here affirmed for Anderson the role of the guitar as an essential tool in processing external and internal realities. "I don't get ideas and then turn to the guitar, rather I turn to the guitar to find out what my ideas are. I turn towards it for meaning."

Marisa Anderson tour dates

Aug. 22 - London, UK - Cafe Oto ^ [tickets]
Aug. 24-26 - Aarhus, DK - Alter Festival * [tickets]
Aug. 27 Odense, DK - Momentum * [tickets]
Aug. 28 - Antwerp, BE - De Nor Events * [tickets]
Aug. 31 - Koln, DE - Open air Bühne des Atelier Mobile * [tickets]
Sep. 1-2 Eupen, BE - Meakusma Festival * [tickets]
Sep. 3 Mettman, DE - House Show
Sep. 7 Lisbon, PT - ZDB [tickets]
Sep. 10 Setúbal, PT - Casa de Cultura
Sep. 15 - Belfast, UK - Black Box [tickets]
Sep. 16-17 - Cork, IE - Clonakilty International Guitar Festival [tickets]
Sep. 20 - Lausanne, CH - Cinema Oblò
Sep. 21 - Geneva, CH - Cave 12
Sep 22 - Lyon, FR - Le Sonic [tickets]
Sep 24 - Rovigo, IT - In Stato de Grazia [tickets]
Sep 26 - Prague, CZ - MeetFactory [tickets]
Sep 28 - Innsbruck, AT - Open Space
Sep. 29 - Brussels, BE - AB [tickets]
Oct. 1 - Nantes, FR - Le Lieu Unique Room, Le Grand Atelier [tickets]
Oct. 23 - Portland, OR - Mississippi Studios [tickets]
Oct. 29 - Houston, TX - White Oak Music Hall # [tickets]
Oct. 30 - Baton Rouge, LA - Chelsea's Live # [tickets]
Oct. 31 - Dallas, TX - The Texas Theatre # [tickets]
Nov. 1 - Oklahoma City, OK - Tower Theatre # [tickets]
Nov. 3 - Columbia, MO - Columbia Experimental Music Festival # [tickets]
Nov. 4 - Omaha, NE - The Admiral Theater # [tickets]
Nov. 5 - Iowa City, IA - The Englert Theatre # [tickets]

* William Tyler duo shows
^ William Tyler duo show, plus solo sets
# w/ Godspeed You! Black Emperor

