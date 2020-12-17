Marilyn Michaels Releases New Album LET THERE BE NIGHT

Singer Comedienne, Marilyn Michaels has released a new Album---Let There Be Night, 70th Anniversary CD.

The cuts range from the Great American Songbook to Classical Mozart, re-imagined in a jazz vein, and topped off by the last cut-the Sergio Mendez hit So Many Stars, featuring 32 of Michaels' iconic voice impressions including, but not limited to: Joan Rivers, Barbra Streisand, Bette Midler, Patti Lupone, and the characters from The Wizard of Oz.

Michaels was chosen by Jule Styne to head up the National Company of Funny Girl concurrent to Streisand's New York run, and following that became known to audiences nationally by her frequent appearances on television variety and talk shows. Her stint in Catskills On Broadway garnered her an Outer Critic Circle Award as well as a Drama League Award.

Let There Be Night marks her seventh solo album. The arrangements are by Mark Berman and Barry Levitt, with liner notes by noted biographer, James Gavin.

Available through Amazon.com, CDBaby Global and marilynmichaels.com