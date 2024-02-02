Mariah Carey And Lenny Kravitz Honored With Global Impact Award At Third Annual Recording Academy Honors Presented By The BMC

They were presented with the honor at the third annual Recording Academy Honors Presented by the Black Music Collective (BMC) on Thurs, Feb. 1, 2024.

GRAMMY Award-winning artists Mariah Carey and Lenny Kravitz were honored with the Recording Academy Global Impact Award at the third annual Recording Academy Honors Presented by the Black Music Collective (BMC) on Thurs, Feb. 1, 2024.

The Recording Academy Global Impact Award recognizes Black music creators whose dedication to the art form has greatly influenced the industry and whose legacy of service inspires countless individuals worldwide, celebrating those who, through leadership and passion, empower others to embrace their authentic selves and contribute to positive change. Adam Blackstone returned for the third consecutive year as music supervisor. 

The third annual Recording Academy Honors, sponsored by Amazon Music and City National Bank, took place just days before Music's Biggest Night, with Amazon Music returning as a sponsor for a third consecutive year. 

“It was an honor to celebrate the incomparable careers of Mariah and Lenny as this year's class of Recording Academy Global Impact Award Honorees,” said Harvey Mason jr., CEO of the Recording Academy. “This extraordinary group of icons has not only entertained millions around the world but has also paved the way for future generations of artists to push the boundaries of creative expression. As the Recording Academy Honors enters its third year, I couldn't be prouder to see it flourish and solidify its impactful presence during GRAMMY week.”

The event included performances by Yolanda Adams, Babyface, Busta Rhymes, Erica Campbell, George Clinton, Davido, Andra Day, Manny Fresh, Tori Kelly, Quavo, Gabby Simone, Chad Smith, Andrew Watt, Verdine White, and Stevie Wonder, with appearances by H.E.R and Chair of the BMC, Rico Love.

“Black music transcends boundaries, resonating in every corner of the globe and enriching diverse cultures worldwide,” said Ryan Butler, Vice President of Diversity, Equity and Inclusion at the Recording Academy and Staff Advisor of the BMC. “The Recording Academy Honors has fostered a new tradition, creating space for us to honor and applaud Black music icons for their many achievements and embrace the unique beauty of our shared musical journey.”

In addition to the programming for the evening, music executive and renowned photographer Lenny S curated the Icons Gallery at the event, a captivating art activation paying tribute to generations of influential Black music icons. MVD Inc returned for the third consecutive year to produce the Recording Academy Honors Presented by the Black Music Collective.

 ABOUT MVD INC

MVD Inc is a creative force at the nexus of culture, brand and consumer-facing experiences. Founded by the award-winning sister duo Miatta Johnson and Massah David, MVD is an award-winning global brand agency, known for producing many of the world's most recognized and iconic campaigns in music, film, fashion, and technology. Powered by innovation and creativity, MVD's portfolio includes brands such as Netflix, Universal Music Group, ESSENCE, the Recording Academy, and many more.

ABOUT THE BLACK MUSIC COLLECTIVE

The Black Music Collective is a hub for power players in Black music, across all genres, under the GRAMMY roof, bringing together creative geniuses and business leaders to set unified goals, align on a shared agenda and build community. For more information on the Black Music Collective, visit here. For exclusive content, please join the Black Music Collective's social communities on Instagram and Facebook

ABOUT THE RECORDING ACADEMY

The Recording Academy represents the voices of performers, songwriters, producers, engineers, and all music professionals. Dedicated to ensuring the recording arts remain a thriving part of our shared cultural heritage, the Academy honors music's history while investing in its future through the GRAMMY Museum, advocates on behalf of music creators, supports music people in times of need through MusiCares, and celebrates artistic excellence through the GRAMMY Awards — music's only peer-recognized accolade and highest achievement. As the world's leading society of music professionals, we work year-round to foster a more inspiring world for creators.

Photo Credit: Bruce Glikas



