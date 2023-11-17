Maren Morris Joins Teddy Swims for New Duet of 'Some Things I'll Never Know'

Vocal powerhouse Teddy Swims releases a touching new version of “Some Things I'll Never Know” featuring Grammy-winning singer-songwriter Maren Morris. The soaring track, which originally featured on Swims' debut album I've Tried Everything But Therapy (Part 1), takes on a new hue with the addition of Morris' touching vocals.

"'Some Things I'll Never Know' is a very special song to me from my debut album, ‘I've Tried Everything But Therapy (Part 1),'” Swims says of the release. “It's one that has brought me so much healing and acceptance by writing it and now sharing it with the world. It's an honor to have Maren Morris join me on this track, she truly connected with the song and has brought such a new life to it."

Morris also lavished praise on Swims. “Teddy's vulnerability on this song really struck a chord, so turning it into a duet felt incredibly healing for me,” she says of the collaboration. “I barely made it through my vocal in the booth, I was so emotional. Watching his career has been so exciting and I am thrilled for our fans to hear this version of what was already a magical song.”

Swims' debut album I've Tried Everything But Therapy (Part 1) boasts infectious tracks like “What More Can I Say” and “The Door” as well as the viral sensation "Lose Control." The latter has already amassed more than 215 million streams worldwide after becoming Swims' first entry onto the Billboard Hot 100 chart, where It is currently #43 and climbing.

The album followed 2022's Sleep is Exhausting and Tough Love EPs, which capped a busy year that included performing to sold-out crowds around the globe and lending his powerful pipes to ILLENIUM's “All That Really Matters,” Meghan Trainor's “Bad For Me,” and MK & Burns' “Better.”

In September, the hitmaker kicked off his sold out North American headline tour, which will wind up with two shows in Atlanta on November 21 and 22. Click HERE for more details.

Teddy Swims 2023 Tour Dates

Nov 18 - Nashville, TN - Ryman Auditorium

Nov 19 - Nashville, TN - Ryman Auditorium

Nov 21 - Atlanta, GA - Tabernacle

Nov 22 - Atlanta, GA - Tabernacle

Nov 26 - Tampa, FL - iHeart Radio Jingle Ball

Photo by Jesse Lendzion