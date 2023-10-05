Maren Morris Is First-Ever Guest on the New York Times Popcast Deluxe

Grammy-winning artist Maren Morris recently appeared as the first-ever guest on The New York Times Popcast (Deluxe) to discuss her new EP, The Bridge, and her opinions on country music at large—watch the full interview with critics Joe Coscarelli and Jon Caramanica below!

Additionally, Maren will perform a sold-out show at Joe’s on Weed Street in Chicago tonight, with support from queer country singer Adam Mac—who caught Maren’s attention after posting a video that has amassed over 1.5 million views explaining his decision to cancel a festival appearance due to anti-LGBTQ backlash—and renowned drag queen Shea Couleé. The show is the first in a series of very special and intimate shows for The Lunatics, Maren’s official fan club. Maren will notably donate $5 per every ticket to GLAAD.

Maren recently returned with a new EP, The Bridge, featuring two new tracks, “The Tree,” produced by Greg Kurstin and “Get the Hell Out of Here” produced by Jack Antonoff—listen/share here and watch the Jason Lester-directed videos here.

The EP has earned widespread critical acclaim, with Vogue raving, “There’s an evergreen brilliance to Morris’s body of work,” and Rolling Stone praising “The Tree” for its “swaying, hopeful pop quality that betrays the exasperation of her lyrics.” CNN summed it up best as “fiery.”

photo credit: Morgan Foitle