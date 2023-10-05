Maren Morris Is First-Ever Guest on the New York Times Popcast Deluxe

Additionally, Maren will perform a sold-out show at Joe’s on Weed Street in Chicago tonight.

By: Oct. 05, 2023

POPULAR

Interview: Reneé Rapp Wants to EGOT Photo 1 Interview: Reneé Rapp Wants to EGOT
Broadway Streaming Guide: October 2023 - Where to Watch THE GILDED AGE Season Two & More Photo 2 Broadway Streaming Guide: October 2023 - Where to Watch THE GILDED AGE Season Two & More
Kylie Minogue Drops New Album 'Tension' Featuring Hit Single 'Padam Padam' Photo 3 Kylie Minogue Drops New Album 'Tension'
Doja Cat Drops New Album 'Scarlet' Photo 4 Doja Cat Drops New Album 'Scarlet'

Maren Morris Is First-Ever Guest on the New York Times Popcast Deluxe

Grammy-winning artist Maren Morris recently appeared as the first-ever guest on The New York Times Popcast (Deluxe) to discuss her new EP, The Bridge, and her opinions on country music at large—watch the full interview with critics Joe Coscarelli and Jon Caramanica below!

Additionally, Maren will perform a sold-out show at Joe’s on Weed Street in Chicago tonight, with support from queer country singer Adam Mac—who caught Maren’s attention after posting a video that has amassed over 1.5 million views explaining his decision to cancel a festival appearance due to anti-LGBTQ backlash—and renowned drag queen Shea Couleé. The show is the first in a series of very special and intimate shows for The Lunatics, Maren’s official fan club. Maren will notably donate $5 per every ticket to GLAAD.

Maren recently returned with a new EP, The Bridge, featuring two new tracks, “The Tree,” produced by Greg Kurstin and “Get the Hell Out of Here” produced by Jack Antonoff—listen/share here and watch the Jason Lester-directed videos here.

The EP has earned widespread critical acclaim, with Vogue raving, “There’s an evergreen brilliance to Morris’s body of work,” and Rolling Stone praising “The Tree” for its “swaying, hopeful pop quality that betrays the exasperation of her lyrics.” CNN summed it up best as “fiery.”

photo credit: Morgan Foitle



2023 Regional Awards


RELATED STORIES - Music

1
Larkin Poe Share An Acoustic Companion EP Photo
Larkin Poe Share 'An Acoustic Companion EP'

Larkin Poe has been hailed as one of hardest working live acts on the road now, and on the heels of their epic North American tour which featured festival appearances, as well as sold-out dates alongside Blackberry Smoke, Larkin Poe are ready to kick off their biggest EU/UK headline tour to date.

2
Jordan Armstrong To Perform At City Winery NYC Photo
Jordan Armstrong To Perform At City Winery NYC

Jordan Armstrong will be performing at City Winery NYC. Come out to celebrate the best female singer-songwriters and enjoy Jordan's unique sound. Check out her most recent track 'Convenience Store' to get a sense of her music. Don't miss this opportunity to see Jordan Armstrong live!

3
Chandrika Tandon Releases New Album Ammus Treasures Photo
Chandrika Tandon Releases New Album 'Ammu's Treasures'

Featuring guest appearances by legends and world-class musicians such as Béla FleckY, Kenny Werner, Eugene Friesen, and more, the album boasts 35 tracks and 21 chants, comprising brand new family-friendly renditions of folk staples, fifties and sixties classics, and French chansons as well as traditional calming chants.

4
Video: 408 Share Video For New Single Break Up With Your Girlfriend Photo
Video: 408 Share Video For New Single 'Break Up With Your Girlfriend'

408 has released a new music video for their single 'Break Up With Your Girlfriend'. Check out the video and enjoy the catchy tune. The track was produced by Andrew Wade (A Day To Remember, Neck Deep) and written with Kyle Fishman (Morgan Wallen, Luke Bryan) and Nick Bailey. (Machine Gun Kelly, jxdn). Watch the video now!

From This Author - Michael Major

Michael Major is a Connecticut native and a graduate of Marist College.After starting out running social media for a theatre company, his love of pop culture led him to intern at TigerBeat Media. Afte... Michael Major">(read more about this author)

Taylor Swift's 'Eras Tour' Concert Film Crosses $100 Million In Advance SalesTaylor Swift's 'Eras Tour' Concert Film Crosses $100 Million In Advance Sales
'Slayers: A Buffyverse Story' Premieres Exclusively on Audible October 12'Slayers: A Buffyverse Story' Premieres Exclusively on Audible October 12
Video: Karen Harding Releases Video For 'Take Me Somewhere'Video: Karen Harding Releases Video For 'Take Me Somewhere'
Emily Brooks Explores Nirvana in Captivating New Track 'State of Mind'Emily Brooks Explores Nirvana in Captivating New Track 'State of Mind'

Videos

Imagine Dragons Release Music Video for 'Children of the Sky' Video
Imagine Dragons Release Music Video for 'Children of the Sky'
Watch Måneskin Perform 'HONEY (ARE U COMING?)' at the VMAs Video
Watch Måneskin Perform 'HONEY (ARE U COMING?)' at the VMAs
Watch Diddy Perform His Greatest Hits at the VMAs Video
Watch Diddy Perform His Greatest Hits at the VMAs
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket Central SIX
SHUCKED
BACK TO THE FUTURE: THE MUSICAL
Ticket Central STAGE MAG
GUTENBERG! THE MUSICAL!
JAJA'S AFRICAN HAIR BRAIDING