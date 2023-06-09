Maren Morris Features on New Jessie Murph Track 'Texas'

More music from Maren is imminent.

By: Jun. 09, 2023

Grammy-winning artist Maren Morris returns today, contributing vocals to a new track, “Texas,” by rising artist Jessie Murph. More music from Maren is imminent.

“Being a Texan, the title alone of this song grabbed my attention,” Maren says. “It’s a vulnerable breakup song with teeth. Jessie is so grounded and thoughtful in what she’s doing, and I love that we got to collaborate on this song together.”

Additionally, Maren covers Billboard’s Pride month issue that launched earlier this week alongside drag superstars Sasha Colby, Symone, Eureka O’Hara and Landon Cider and was honored at the GLAAD Media Awards last month for her efforts as an ally.

She also recently performed at Nashville’s Love Rising Benefit, which raised money to fight anti-LGBTQ legislation in Tennessee, as well as a handful of festivals including Something In The Water, Merlefest and Boston Calling and a surprise guest appearance at Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour last week in Chicago—watch here. These performances follow last year’s headlining Humble Quest Tour, which saw Maren play sold-out shows at iconic venues across the country.

Furthermore, Maren will perform with Brandi Carlile and The Highwomen at The Gorge Amphitheater on June 11, followed by an arena tour with The Chicks through Europe and Canada, kicking off June 20 in Oslo, Norway, and a sold-out headline show at London’s O2 Forum Kentish Town on July 5— get tickets here and see full routing below.

Maren Morris is one of the leading voices in music today, a powerhouse armed with incredible vocal stylings and songwriting chops, sheer talent and an undeniable presence. In addition to a Grammy win and seventeen nominations, Maren has won five ACM Awards, five CMA Awards, three Billboard Music Awards, with several additional wins and nominations.

She has also broken streaming records, performed on late night TV multiple times, guest hosted “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” and toured the world over, selling out iconic venues across the globe. She has released three critically acclaimed albums—HERO from 2016, GIRL from 2019 and Humble Quest from 2022—and her hit collaboration, “The Middle,” with Zedd from 2018 is six times Platinum-certified.

MAREN MORRIS LIVE

June 11—Quincy, WA—The Gorge Amphitheater*

June 20—Oslo, NO—Spektrum†

June 21—Stockholm, SE—Avicii Arena†

June 23—Amsterdam, NL—Ziggo Dome†

June 27—Cardiff, UK—Cardiff Castle†

June 28—Glasgow, UK—OVO Hydro†

June 30—Dublin, IE—3Arena†

July 2—Birmingham, UK—Utilita Arena Birmingham†

July 4—Manchester, UK—AO Arena†

July 5—London, UK—O2 Forum Kentish Town

September 5—Vancouver, BC—Pepsi Live at Rogers Arena†

September 7—Calgary, AB—The Scotiabank Saddledome†

September 8—Edmonton, AB—Rogers Place†

September 10—Saskatoon, SK—SaskTel Centre†

September 12—Winnipeg, MB—Canada Life Centre†

September 15 —Ottawa, ON—Live at Canadian Tire Centre†

September 16—London, ON—Budweiser Gardens†

September 18—Toronto, ON—Scotiabank Arena†

* with The Highwomen

† with The Chicks

photo credit: Andy Barron



