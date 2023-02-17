Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Maren Morris Confirms Headline Show in London in July

General onsale is beginning next Friday, February 24 at 4am CST.

Feb. 17, 2023  

Grammy-winning artist Maren Morris confirms a headline show in London at O2 Forum Kentish Town on July 5, with general onsale beginning next Friday, February 24 at 4am CST-more info here.

In addition to the London date, Maren will tour arenas in Europe and Canada with The Chicks later this year-see full routing below.

Last year was a standout for the superstar. Her critically acclaimed March album Humble Quest was named to best of the year lists from Pitchfork, the Los Angeles Times and Rolling Stone and earned her three Grammy nominations for Best Country Album, Best Country Song and Best Country Solo Performance for the Gold-certified "Circles Around This Town."

Her Humble Quest Tour saw her play sold out shows at iconic venues across the country including the Hollywood Bowl, Red Rocks Amphitheatre, Radio City Music Hall, Nashville's Bridgestone Arena and more.

Humble Quest, released via Sony Music Nashville's Columbia Nashville, debuted at #2 on Billboard's Top Country Albums chart and broke the record for most first day and first week streams globally on Amazon Music for a country album by a female artist. In addition to its three Grammy nominations, the album was nominated for Album Of The Year at the 2022 CMA Awards.

MAREN MORRIS LIVE

June 20-Oslo, NO-Spektrum*
June 21-Stockholm, SE-Avicii Arena*
June 23-Amsterdam, NL-Ziggo Dome*
June 27-Cardiff, UK-Cardiff Castle*
June 28-Glasgow, UK-OVO Hydro*
June 30-Dublin, IE-3Arena*
July 2-Birmingham, UK-Utilita Arena Birmingham*
July 4-Manchester, UK-AO Arena*
July 5-London, UK-O2 Forum Kentish Town
September 5-Vancouver, BC-Pepsi Live at Rogers Arena*
September 7-Calgary, AB-The Scotiabank Saddledome*
September 8-Edmonton, AB-Rogers Place*
September 10-Saskatoon, SK-SaskTel Centre*
September 12-Winnipeg, MB-Canada Life Centre*
September 15 -Ottawa, ON-Live at Canadian Tire Centre*
September 16-London, ON-Budweiser Gardens*
September 18-Toronto, ON-Scotiabank Arena*
* with The Chicks



