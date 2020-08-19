Marcus Santoro and FaderX Fuse House and Trance on 'Out Of My Head'

'Out Of My Head' marks the Italian trio Faderx's 9th Protocol release.

Powerhouses Marcus Santoro and Faderx teamed up for their new vocal progressive track "Out Of My Head," out on Protocol Recordings. It has all the workings of an addictive, euphoric single, delivering distinctly trance-influenced melodies, undulating basslines, and emotive vocals. This is the type of release that personifies Santoro and Faderx's unique styles of fusing progressive house, big room, and trance into a unique formula of dance music. "Out Of My Head" marks the Italian trio Faderx's 9th Protocol release and their first of 2020 after previously releasing on Future House Music, Doorn Records, Spinnin' Records, and Found Frequencies. On the flip side, Marcus returns to Nicky Romero's label after his earlier single "Faces" from March this year.

Listen below!





Founded by Nicky Romero, Protocol Recordings is one of the leading imprints for innovative house music; it boasts a roster of heavy-hitters complemented with immensely talented up-and-comers, all with a diverse range of sounds that are guaranteed to light up a dance floor. Marcus Santoro joined the ranks of Thomas Gold, Deniz Koyu, Raiden, Trilane, and more in 2019 with his first single release, "Shine" in collaboration with fellow new artist Sentinel. Santoro, who has also released on Enhanced, Armada, and Flashover, got his start when his remix for Shapov & Trouze's "The Way" on Axtone gained traction from artists and fans alike. Since then, Santoro has released "Blackout" ft. Lauren L'aimant and a successful remix for Nicky Romero's "My Way," which is still widely supported. Faderx have been a part of the label's crew for several years now, always bringing the heat with groovy and electro house tracks like "Feed" with Corey James and "Free" with Maximals. Keep an eye out for more groovy music coming from Santoro, Faderx, and the rest of the crew soon.

