Marcus King Releases Debut Solo Album EL DORADO

Today Marcus King released his debut solo album, El Dorado, produced by The Black Keys' Dan Auerbach, via Snakefarm Records (UK) / Fantasy Records.



The album is his most critically acclaimed yet, with support from Mojo, Uncut, The Sun, Rolling Stone Magazine and more.



Marcus is also set to make his debut on Jimmy Kimmel LIVE! this Tuesday, January 21st, performing 'The Well', the album's first single.



El Dorado, a contemporary exploration of southern R&B, country-soul, classic rock and blues, has established the 23-year-old guitar phenom as one of the most soulful voices of his generation. King's arresting vocals feature as lead instrument, taking centre-stage alongside a genre-bending blend of subtle acoustics, bright pedal steel, raucous electric guitars and blistering solos.



Following the release, King will continue his winter and spring world tour with his band, The Marcus King Band, which will hit the UK next month.



The Marcus King Band, founded in Greenville, South Carolina in 2013, is Marcus' honoured foundation. Along with Marcus, drummer Jack Ryan, bass player Stephen Campbell, trumpeter/trombonist Justin Johnson and sax/steel guitarist Dean Mitchell bring an irreplaceable combination of commitment, craft and soul to their work and are one of the hardest working bands today.



FEB 21 FRI - Leeds, UK - The Wardrobe

FEB 22 SAT - Glasgow, UK - Oran More

FEB 23 SUN - Dublin, IE - Whelans

FEB 25 TUE - London, UK - Electric Ballroom

FEB 26 WED - Manchester, UK - Academy 3

FEB 27 THR - Nottingham, UK - Rescue Rooms

FEB 28 FRI - Bristol, UK - Thekla





