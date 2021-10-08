Marc E. Bassy Releases New 'Little Men'

Bay Area bred, Los Angeles- based pop/R&B hybrid, singer/songwriter Marc E. Bassy, has unveiled his new album Little Men.

Of the project, Bassy shared "Little Men is a reference to the "little mind/big mind" theory in Zen Buddhism. Little mind operates out of and is in service of ego, wrapped up entirely in its desire. which drives so much of the world I live in. And it leads to some dark tendencies. Some of the things I usually try to be better than or stay away from, I ended up getting deeper into - infidelity, addiction, lying, toxic work and romantic relationships. This is the story of trying to get to the other side of the ego - which is real joy, comradery, and triumph."

Little Men showcases production from Bassy's frequent collaborators Pete Jonas, Nic Nac, William Mosgrove, Count Bassy and more. The album boasts features from Cory Henry on "Free Like Me," and Syd on focus track "Future Love." Additionally, Marc appears on G-Eazy's album These Things Happen Too on the single "Faithful," which the two recently performed on Ellen.

The most recent single off the album, "Bowie" saw Bassy tap into his genre-bending sensibilities pairing up-tempo beats with his signature captivating vocals. The combination resulted in an undeniably groovy & pop-leaning track. Upon release, "Bowie" was immediately playlisted to Spotify's new music Friday in 10 countries, as well as various other playlists on Spotify and SoundCloud.

Bassy kicked things off in April with joint release of "Atmosphere" (prod. By Count Bassy, Nic Nac) and "Zone" (prod. By Jess Jackson, NGHTXNGHT) with V Magazine exclaiming, "Both feature experimentation with traditionally smooth-flowing R&B melodies..." in their Best New Music Round-Up while Billboard declares the tracks display a "more refined sound" in their Fresh R&B/Hip-Hop Best Tracks round up. Bassy is continuing to push the boundaries sonically with the inclusion of live instrumentation in these new offerings.

Little Men follows 2019's PMD (Deluxe) album which was the first official release under New Gold Medal. PMD has been streamed over 100 million times worldwide and includes the standout hit "Just My Luck" ft. blackbear. Other features include Mozzy, 070 Shake, Bibi Bourelly and more.

Listen to the new album here: