Maps Share Plaid Remix Of 'Transmission'

MAPS, aka James Chapman, has shared a remix from British duo Plaid of one of the standout tracks from his fifth studio album, Counter Melodies.

Plaid’s remix of “Transmission” amplifies elements of the original giving it an otherworldly feel. They go on to say, “Maps are one of the most exciting up and coming acts in the electronic music world right now. As it becomes easier and easier to produce competent sounding music, many forget it’s the spirit of the artist that makes the work standout and we find a rare energy and spirit in Maps. Magical.”

Talking about Plaid, Chapman said, "It is hard for me to put into words just how much of an influence Plaid have had on me and my music from a very early age, and right through my career. They are one of the true pioneers of electronic music, always pushing boundaries with every release” before going on to write about the remix: “It is a magnificent and haunting reworking. The squelching bassline propels the pulse of the mix and the detuned synths float in and out like waves of memories. Plaid have lent a depth of emotion to the remix that is really striking and stays with the listener long after it fades. I am so grateful to Andy and Ed for this reworking, it is sublime!"

The new Plaid remix joins two recent remixes of tracks from Counter Melodies: GLOK (Ride’s Andy Bell)’s infectious “Witchy Feel” and Pye Corner Audio’s take on “Lack of Sleep”, and follows Chapman’s 6-track companion piece, Counter Mixes, which sees Maps reworking tracks taken from his acclaimed album from earlier this year, one of the fastest, most intensely-euphoric pieces that he has ever produced.

The original album, Counter Melodies, gravitates towards club music more than any other Maps album, allowing a new adventure through the familiar emotional terrain of the Maps sound. On Counter Mixes however Chapman takes things into new and undiscovered areas. He elaborates, “I bent things into new shapes, extended things into further territory, reversed entire sections (or sometimes the entire track!) to create new melodic hooks, molding completely new rhythmic grooves along the way.”

The finished piece becomes a deep “behind-the-scenes” exploration of the sonic elements and structures of the originals.