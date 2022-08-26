Map.ache Unveil New Single 'IZA'

German DJ and producer Map.ache has dropped new single 'IZA', out 26th August on CircoLoco Records.

A hypnotic deep house cut, 'IZA' pairs melancholic synths with plaintive vocals for a sound synonymous with the revered Giegling collective, the group of German producers and DJs best known for a string of underground hits including Map.ache's 'Where Do We Go From Here'. 'IZA' will feature on a forthcoming vinyl-first EP from Giegling on CircoLoco Records.

Firmly established as a master of melodic house, Map.ache has been releasing acclaimed records for more than a decade, with his music finding a home on imprints such as Permanent Vacation, //about blank, his own KANN label, and now with CircoLoco Records, the label partnership between CircoLoco and Rockstar Games.

Dedicated to uniquely presenting, supporting, and elevating forward thinking music and culture, the imprint embodies both brands' longstanding history of championing and elevating club culture, as well as generations of underground DJs, artists and icons on a global scale.

'IZA' is the latest release from CircoLoco Records following DJ Tennis and Ashee's 'On My Own Now' featuring Lady Donli, Skream's acclaimed 'The Attention Deficit EP', along with 'CircoLoco Records & NEZ Present CLR 002', and the Monday Dreamin' compilation, which featured visionaries and icons from every era of CircoLoco's greatest parties, including Carl Craig, Moodymann, Kerri Chandler, Sama' Abdulhadi and tINI.

