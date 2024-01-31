Mandy Rose Drops Her Debut EP 'Hurricane Mandy'

Rising pop singer-songwriter, Mandy Rose, has released her first EP “Hurricane Mandy” on all digital streaming platforms via Champagne Therapy Music Group.

The indie artist's latest work stems from a deeply personal experience of self-discovery and complex relationships. Following her recent release of “Hot One”, Rose continues her ‘woman's-first' anthem promoting being your authentic self and the music video is a revitalizing reminder to the world that we should all be confident and proud of ourselves.

Blending dynamic pop rhythm with compelling lyrics, the focus track “Hurricane Mandy” marks Rose's burgeoning music career. “Hurricane Mandy” showcases Rose's journey from her humble beginnings in Virginia to her vibrant ascent into the music world.

Her focal line, “The weatherman said it gon rain 100 bands tonight” captures the story of success against all odds and symbolizes her achievements and affluence. The song's compelling beat underscores Rose's skillful lyricism to weave a powerful story of her relentless pursuit of her dreams and transformation as a force to be reckoned with.

The following songs in her EP: “Ring” “Hot One” “Criminal Attraction” and “Bad Girl Era” complements her body of work with each highlighting Rose's philosophy of growth, empowerment, and ambition. “Ring” is a bold anthem of setting standards and demanding respect in relationships. With its pulsating and slow hard beat, the song radiates Rose's powerful energy with a catchy chorus, “Ima need a ring if you wanna. Drop down on your knees if you wanna.”

The song articulates a message to the listener to know their worth and not to be afraid to ask for it. The listening party continues on with “Hot One” with its vibrant, infectious, club style beat that celebrates individuality and living life on one's own terms. Rose invites her listeners to proudly express themselves without conforming to society's standards.

Rose follows up her message of individuality in “Bad Girl Era” where she takes listeners on their own journey to self empowerment and transformation, with “nothing to fear,” she wants her listeners to “transform this very moment” since “history is in the air.”

The track's catchy melodic beat captivates the listener to enter their own ‘bad girl era.' The extended play takes a dark turn with “Criminal Attraction” which explores the complexities of toxic relationships. It has a haunting melody complemented with metaphorical lyrics, “in the end it's never gonna be enough” which delves into the introspective of how we are drawn towards what is bad for us and become addicted. This track is notable in highlighting Rose's versatility as an artist.

About Mandy Rose

Mandy Rose is a singer and rapper from Richmond, Virginia destined for stardom. She has been composing music on the piano since the tender age of 8. Prior to her career as a musician, Mandy worked as an exotic dancer in Richmond to reach her financial goal to pursue a career in music full time with no distractions.

A couple of weeks after quitting her job at the Gentlemen's Club, Mandy was discovered by GRAMMY Award-winning producer Tommy Brown after submitting a video on Instagram to his verse challenge contest. As soon as he saw her potential, he immediately sent her on a plane to Los Angeles to jump start her career where Mandy now lives. Her musical inspirations are Doja Cat, Qveen Herby, Britney Spears, Fergie, and Dua Lipa - all of whom have had an influence on her musical style.

She is known for her unique flow, witty lyricism, and catchy melodies. Her songs often have a theme of women empowerment and self-love. Her passion and drive have made her the next rising star to come in the music industry, and her rising fan base can expect to continue to see her grow and evolve as an artist. Mandy Rose is sure to be a name you won't forget.