Mandy Moore to Release First New Album in 10 Years on March 6

On March 6th, Mandy Moore will release her seventh studio album, Silver Landings, via Verve Forecast. Her first new album in 10 years, "Silver Landings" is a reference to a lyric on the album's titular last song: "Reaching for golden ribbons up in the air/But I'm looking for silver landings." The title track was the last song Moore wrote for the album and became emblematic of THE JOURNEY she's been through in the past decade, what it took to get to the point of re-embracing this part of her life, and the expectations therein.

In conjunction with today's announcement, Moore released a new song and video for "Save A Little For Yourself" off the album, a song about prioritizing yourself and taking better care.

Mandy says of the song:

"Sometimes writing a song feels like giving myself the advice I know I need the most and it's often the hardest to heed. It makes the song almost a mantra of sorts - something I know I'll continue learning because it bears repeating.

"Save a Little for Yourself" is sort of the other half of a love song that we don't always talk about or acknowledge. Sure, we should open ourselves up, let people in and love them as wholly as possible but none of that carries any water if we're not taking care of ourselves first and foremost. It might not be as romantic, but it's an equally important part of the equation."

Newly signed to Verve Forecast (a label whose roster also includes such esteemed artists as T Bone Burnett and J.S. Ondara), Moore recorded the album live to tape with a full band in one studio in Los Angeles. A purposeful departure from the more tightly structured Pop of her previous material, the album was produced by long-time collaborator Mike Viola and prominently features her husband Taylor Goldsmith (singer/guitarist/songwriter for L.A.-based folk-rock band Dawes) as well as Jason Boesel, formerly of Rilo Kiley.

As a result of that more organic production approach, songs like "When I Wasn't Watching" and "I'd Rather Lose," embody a bright vitality rooted in traditional Californian '70s rock that wholly fulfills Moore's initial vision for the album. "I wanted to make a very California-sounding record - something that feels sunshiny and airy and natural, something you could listen to driving up and down the PCH with all the windows rolled down on a beautiful weekend day," she notes. These songs chase the melodies of George Harrison, the poetry of Joni Mitchell, and the stomp of Fleetwood Mac.

Critics have described the first two songs off the album as "folkie rock pop, building on a lineage running from Fleetwood Mac to Haim" (The Atlantic), "sway(ing) with Steve Nick's energy" (NPR) and "honest and deeply introspective" (American Songwriter).

Moore also recently announced her 2020 North American tour dates to support the album. The tour kicks off on March 20 in Pittsburgh at the Benedum Center and will hit theatres in major cities nationwide including The Beacon Theater in New York (March 24), The Chicago Theatre in Chicago (April 18),The Ryman Auditorium in Nashville (April 5), The Warfield in San Francisco (May 2), and The Majestic Theatre in Dallas (April 23). For full routing and ticket information, head to http://mandymoore.com/.

Silver Landings Track List

I'd Rather Lose Save A Little For Yourself Fifteen Tryin' My Best Los Angeles Easy Target When I Wasn't Watching Forgiveness Stories Reminding Myself Of Me If That's What It Takes Silver Landings

Mandy Moore-2020 Tour Dates

Tour Date Venue City State Support 3/20/2020 Benedum Center Pittsburgh PA Bedouine 3/21/2020 Music Box at the Borgata Atlantic City NJ Bedouine 3/22/2020 Orpheum Theatre Boston MA Bedouine 3/24/2020 Beacon Theatre New York NY Bedouine 3/26/2020 Warner Theatre Washington DC Bedouine 3/27/2020 Count Basie Theatre Red Bank NJ Bedouine 3/30/2020 Durham Performing Arts Center Durham NC Bedouine 3/31/2020 North Charleston Performing Arts Center Charleston SC Bedouine 4/1/2020 Knight Theatre Charlotte NC Bedouine 4/3/2020 Woodruff Arts Center Atlanta GA Bedouine 4/4/2020 Lyric Theatre Birmingham AL Bedouine 4/5/2020 Ryman Auditorium Nashville TN Bedouine 4/7/2020 Florida Theatre Jacksonville FL Bedouine 4/8/2020 Bob Carr Theater Orlando FL Bedouine 4/9/2020 Straz Center Tampa FL Bedouine 4/17/2020 Pabst Theatre Milwaukee WI Bedouine 4/18/2020 Chicago Theatre Chicago IL Bedouine 4/19/2020 State Theatre Minneapolis MN Bedouine 4/21/2020 Uptown Theatre Kansas City MO Madison Cunningham 4/23/2020 Majestic Theatre Dallas TX Madison Cunningham 4/24/2020 Cullen Performing Arts Center Houston TX Madison Cunningham 4/25/2020 ACL Live at the Moody Theater Austin TX Madison Cunningham 4/27/2020 Orpheum Theatre Phoenix AZ Madison Cunningham 5/1/2020 Crest Theatre Sacramento CA Madison Cunningham 5/2/2020 Warfield Theatre San Francisco CA Madison Cunningham 5/5/2020 Roseland Theater Portland OR Madison Cunningham 5/6/2020 Paramount Theatre Seattle WA Madison Cunningham 5/8/2020 Eccles Theater Salt Lake City UT Madison Cunningham 5/9/2020 Gothic Theatre Denver CO Madison Cunningham



















About Mandy Moore

An Emmy-, Grammy- and Golden Globe-nominated actress, singer, and songwriter, Mandy Moore first came to national attention with her platinum-selling 1999 debut album So Real. With her sophomore effort I Wanna Be with You arriving in 2000 and her self-titled third album released in 2001, she starred in the film adaptation of Nicholas Sparks's A Walk to Remember in 2002, winning an MTV Movie Award for Breakthrough Female Performance. Over the next decade, Moore appeared in a dozen films and released a series of celebrated albums: 2003's Coverage, 2007's Wild Hope, and 2009's Amanda Leigh. Since 2016, she's starred on the critically acclaimed NBC series "This Is Us," earning Emmy and Golden Globe nominations for her role as matriarch Rebecca Pearson.

Photo Credit: Carter Smith





