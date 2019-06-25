Mandolin Orange Heads To Boston's Boch Center Shubert Theatre

The Boch Center and The Bowery Presents announced today that Mandolin Orange will take the Boch Center Shubert Theatre stage on Saturday, November 23, 2019 at 8:00PM, as part of the Boch Center's Folk, Americana & Roots Music Series initiative. Tickets go on sale to the general public on Friday, June 28 at 10:00AM.

Mandolin Orange's music radiates a mysterious warmth -their songs feel like whispered secrets, one hand cupped to your ear. The North Carolina duo have built a steady and growing fanbase with this kind of intimacy, and on Tides of A Teardrop, released February 1, it is more potent than ever. By all accounts, it is the duo's fullest, richest, and most personal effort. You can hear the air between them-the taut space of shared understanding, as palpable as a magnetic field, that makes their music sound like two halves of an endlessly completing thought. Singer-songwriter Andrew Marlin and multi-instrumentalist Emily Frantz have honed this lamp glow intimacy for years.

On Tides of A Teardrop, Marlin wrote the songs, as he usually does, in a sort of stream of consciousness, allowing words and phrases to pour out of him as he hunted for the chords and melodies. Then, as he went back to sharpen what he found, he found something troubling and profound. Intimations of loss have always haunted the edges of their music, their lyrics hinting at impermanence and passing of time. But Tides of A Teardrop confronts a defining loss head-on: Marlin's mother, who died of complications from surgery when he was 18.

These songs, as well as their sentiments, remain simple and quiet, like all of their music. But beneath the hushed surface, they are staggeringly straightforward. "I've been holding on to the grief for a long time. In some ways I associated the grief and the loss with remembering my mom. I feel like I've mourned long enough. I'm ready to bring forth some happier memories now, to just remember her as a living being."

For this album, Marlin and Frantz enlisted their touring band, who they also worked with on their last album Blindfaller. Having recorded all previous albums live in the studio, they approached the recording process in a different way this time. "We went and did what most people do, which we've never done before-we just holed up somewhere and worked the tunes out together," Frantz says. There is a telepathy and warmth in the interplay on Tides of A Teardrop that brings a new dynamic to the foreground-that holy silence between notes, the air that charges the album with such profound intimacy. "This record is a little more cosmic, almost in a spiritual way-the space between the notes was there to suggest all those empty spaces the record touches on," acknowledges Marlin. There are many powerful ways of acknowledging loss; sometimes the most powerful one is saying nothing at all.

Tickets go on sale to the general public on Friday, June 28 at 10:00AM and will be available at the Boch Center Box Office, bochcenter.org or by calling (866) 348-9738.

WHAT: Mandolin Orange

WHEN: Saturday, November 23, 2019 at 8:00PM

WHERE: Boch Center Shubert Theatre

TICKETS ON SALE: Friday, June 28, 2019 at 10:00AM

TICKETS: Tickets start at $29.50

Tickets are available at the Boch Center Box Office, bochcenter.org, or by calling (866) 348-9738.

###

About the Boch Center - The Boch Center is one of the nation's leading nonprofit performing arts institutions and a guardian of the historic Wang and Shubert Theatres. As New England's largest cultural venue, the Boch Center is home to theater, classical and popular music, dance, comedy, opera, Broadway musicals, family entertainment, and more.

Located in Boston's historic Theater District, the Boch Center also offers a diverse mix of educational and community outreach initiatives, including the City Spotlights Leadership Program and ArtWeek; collaborates with artists and local nonprofit arts organizations; preserves historic venues; and acts as a champion for Greater Boston's arts and cultural community. Learn more at bochcenter.org.

About The Bowery Presents - The Bowery Presents is the leading New York City-based concert promoter, whose mission is to bring the best artists to cities spanning from Maine to the Gulf Coast, while providing an excellent concert experience for both fans and artists. Since its inception, The Bowery Presents has been a purveyor of true artist development and consistently strives to work with artists like LCD Soundsystem, My Morning Jacket, Mumford & Sons, and Sam Smith to grow from performing in intimate clubs to performing in sold-out arenas. As a trusted industry tastemaker, The Bowery Presents produces dynamic entertainment experiences at dozens of venues nationally, presenting thousands of shows annually. For more information visit www.bowerypresents.com





Related Articles View More Music Stories

More Hot Stories For You