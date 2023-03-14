Man With a Mission Announce Headline Tour Dates
Japanese superstars MAN WITH A MISSION have announced international headline tour dates for May/June 2023. The WOLVES ON PARADE TOUR features three UK shows in June including London's O2 Academy Islington (16th), Manchester's Rebellion (18th) and The Garage in Glasgow (21st).
The European tour will include headline shows in Amsterdam (13th), Paris (14th), Berlin (25th) and Munich (27th). The band will also perform at festivals including Rock For People in Czechia (11th) and Resurrection Festival in Spain (30th).
Ahead of the UK & European dates, the band will complete an eight-date headline tour across the US and Canada calling at major cities throughout May. The exciting return of the half man, half wolf collective will have fans rabid as the band have not played live internationally since 2019.
Tickets for the tour will go on sale March 17th, 2023 at 10am local time here - https://mwam.lnk.to/Live2023
Regarding the tour MAN WITH A MISSION's Jean-Ken Johnny (guitar / vocals / rap) says, "We are so excited to announce our WOLVES ON PARADE TOUR is coming to the UK, Europe and North America in May & June! It's been years since we last toured internationally and we've missed playing for you all so much! Can't wait to catch up with you all!"
MAN WITH A MISSION recently announced a collaboration with fellow Japanese star milet on 'Kizuna no Kiseki', a new song for the opening of Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba -Swordsmith Village Arc-. The new television series is scheduled to start from April 2023. A trailer for the series featuring the song can be viewed here.
MAN WITH A MISSION are one of the most successful rock bands in Asia today and regularly sell out arenas across their homeland. They have been a part of major cultural moments in Japan and beyond. Their songs have sound tracked numerous films, TV shows, video games, sporting events and TV commercials internationally.
UK HEADLINE TOUR DATES
June
16th - London, O2 Academy Islington
18th - Manchester, Rebellion
21st - Glasgow, The Garage
EUROPEAN TOUR DATES
June
11th - Hradec Kralove, Rock For People
13th - Amsterdam, Melkweg
14th - Paris, La Cigale
25th - Berlin, Astra Kulturhaus
27th - Munich, Backstage
30th - Viverio, Resurrection Festival
NORTH AMERICAN HEADLINE TOUR DATES
May
14th - San Francisco, August Hall
15th - Los Angeles, The Regent Theater
18th - Dallas, Cambridge Room at HOB Dallas
19th - Houston, Bronze Peacock at HOB Houston
21st - Chicago, House of Blues
25th - Toronto, The Axis Club
26th - New York, Irving Plaza
28th - Boston, Brighton Music Hall
VIP Presale: Tuesday, March 14 @ 2:00 PM Local
Artist Presale: Tuesday, March 14 @ 2:00 PM Local
Live Nation Presale: Wednesday, March 15 @ 10:00 AM Local
Ticketmaster Presale: Thursday, March 16 @ 10:00 AM Local
Local Presale: Thursday, March 16 @ 10:00 AM Local
All Presales End: Thursday, March 16 @ 11:59 PM Local
Public On Sale: Friday, March 17 @ 10:00 AM Local