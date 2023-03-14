Man With a Mission Announce Headline Tour Dates

Japanese superstars MAN WITH A MISSION have announced international headline tour dates for May/June 2023. The WOLVES ON PARADE TOUR features three UK shows in June including London's O2 Academy Islington (16th), Manchester's Rebellion (18th) and The Garage in Glasgow (21st).

The European tour will include headline shows in Amsterdam (13th), Paris (14th), Berlin (25th) and Munich (27th). The band will also perform at festivals including Rock For People in Czechia (11th) and Resurrection Festival in Spain (30th).

Ahead of the UK & European dates, the band will complete an eight-date headline tour across the US and Canada calling at major cities throughout May. The exciting return of the half man, half wolf collective will have fans rabid as the band have not played live internationally since 2019.

Tickets for the tour will go on sale March 17th, 2023 at 10am local time here - https://mwam.lnk.to/Live2023

Regarding the tour MAN WITH A MISSION's Jean-Ken Johnny (guitar / vocals / rap) says, "We are so excited to announce our WOLVES ON PARADE TOUR is coming to the UK, Europe and North America in May & June! It's been years since we last toured internationally and we've missed playing for you all so much! Can't wait to catch up with you all!"

MAN WITH A MISSION recently announced a collaboration with fellow Japanese star milet on 'Kizuna no Kiseki', a new song for the opening of Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba -Swordsmith Village Arc-. The new television series is scheduled to start from April 2023. A trailer for the series featuring the song can be viewed here.

MAN WITH A MISSION are one of the most successful rock bands in Asia today and regularly sell out arenas across their homeland. They have been a part of major cultural moments in Japan and beyond. Their songs have sound tracked numerous films, TV shows, video games, sporting events and TV commercials internationally.

UK HEADLINE TOUR DATES

June

16th - London, O2 Academy Islington

18th - Manchester, Rebellion

21st - Glasgow, The Garage

EUROPEAN TOUR DATES

June

11th - Hradec Kralove, Rock For People

13th - Amsterdam, Melkweg

14th - Paris, La Cigale

25th - Berlin, Astra Kulturhaus

27th - Munich, Backstage

30th - Viverio, Resurrection Festival

NORTH AMERICAN HEADLINE TOUR DATES

May

14th - San Francisco, August Hall

15th - Los Angeles, The Regent Theater

18th - Dallas, Cambridge Room at HOB Dallas

19th - Houston, Bronze Peacock at HOB Houston

21st - Chicago, House of Blues

25th - Toronto, The Axis Club

26th - New York, Irving Plaza

28th - Boston, Brighton Music Hall

VIP Presale: Tuesday, March 14 @ 2:00 PM Local

Artist Presale: Tuesday, March 14 @ 2:00 PM Local

Live Nation Presale: Wednesday, March 15 @ 10:00 AM Local

Ticketmaster Presale: Thursday, March 16 @ 10:00 AM Local

Local Presale: Thursday, March 16 @ 10:00 AM Local

All Presales End: Thursday, March 16 @ 11:59 PM Local

Public On Sale: Friday, March 17 @ 10:00 AM Local