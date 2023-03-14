Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Man With a Mission Announce Headline Tour Dates

Man With a Mission Announce Headline Tour Dates

Tickets for the tour will go on sale March 17th, 2023 at 10am local time.

Mar. 14, 2023  

Japanese superstars MAN WITH A MISSION have announced international headline tour dates for May/June 2023. The WOLVES ON PARADE TOUR features three UK shows in June including London's O2 Academy Islington (16th), Manchester's Rebellion (18th) and The Garage in Glasgow (21st).

The European tour will include headline shows in Amsterdam (13th), Paris (14th), Berlin (25th) and Munich (27th). The band will also perform at festivals including Rock For People in Czechia (11th) and Resurrection Festival in Spain (30th).

Ahead of the UK & European dates, the band will complete an eight-date headline tour across the US and Canada calling at major cities throughout May. The exciting return of the half man, half wolf collective will have fans rabid as the band have not played live internationally since 2019.

Tickets for the tour will go on sale March 17th, 2023 at 10am local time here - https://mwam.lnk.to/Live2023

Regarding the tour MAN WITH A MISSION's Jean-Ken Johnny (guitar / vocals / rap) says, "We are so excited to announce our WOLVES ON PARADE TOUR is coming to the UK, Europe and North America in May & June! It's been years since we last toured internationally and we've missed playing for you all so much! Can't wait to catch up with you all!"

MAN WITH A MISSION recently announced a collaboration with fellow Japanese star milet on 'Kizuna no Kiseki', a new song for the opening of Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba -Swordsmith Village Arc-. The new television series is scheduled to start from April 2023. A trailer for the series featuring the song can be viewed here.

MAN WITH A MISSION are one of the most successful rock bands in Asia today and regularly sell out arenas across their homeland. They have been a part of major cultural moments in Japan and beyond. Their songs have sound tracked numerous films, TV shows, video games, sporting events and TV commercials internationally.

UK HEADLINE TOUR DATES

June
16th - London, O2 Academy Islington
18th - Manchester, Rebellion
21st - Glasgow, The Garage

EUROPEAN TOUR DATES

June
11th - Hradec Kralove, Rock For People
13th - Amsterdam, Melkweg
14th - Paris, La Cigale
25th - Berlin, Astra Kulturhaus
27th - Munich, Backstage
30th - Viverio, Resurrection Festival

NORTH AMERICAN HEADLINE TOUR DATES

May
14th - San Francisco, August Hall
15th - Los Angeles, The Regent Theater
18th - Dallas, Cambridge Room at HOB Dallas
19th - Houston, Bronze Peacock at HOB Houston
21st - Chicago, House of Blues
25th - Toronto, The Axis Club
26th - New York, Irving Plaza
28th - Boston, Brighton Music Hall

VIP Presale: Tuesday, March 14 @ 2:00 PM Local
Artist Presale: Tuesday, March 14 @ 2:00 PM Local
Live Nation Presale: Wednesday, March 15 @ 10:00 AM Local
Ticketmaster Presale: Thursday, March 16 @ 10:00 AM Local
Local Presale: Thursday, March 16 @ 10:00 AM Local
All Presales End: Thursday, March 16 @ 11:59 PM Local
Public On Sale: Friday, March 17 @ 10:00 AM Local



Lana Del Rey Releases New Single The Grants Photo
Lana Del Rey Releases New Single 'The Grants'
Lana Del Rey has released 'The Grants' off her upcoming album, 'Did you know that there's a tunnel under Ocean Blvd.' The album was written Del Rey by Mike Hermosa and produced by Del Rey, Antonoff, Drew Erickson and Zach Dawes. It will feautre collaborations with Jon Batiste, Bleachers, Father John Misty, Judah Smith, Tommy Genesis, and SYML.
Rising Nashville Songwriter Savannah Conley Releases New Single Dont Make Me Reach Photo
Rising Nashville Songwriter Savannah Conley Releases New Single 'Don't Make Me Reach'
Conley is returning with a new single, “Don’t Make Me Reach,” along with a gorgeous new video. The new album is a stirring distillation of the pleasures and problems of growing up, it brims with the keen insights and bold choices and is a sit-up-and-take-notice debut album. Watch the new music video now!
Instrumental Psych Rockers NIGHT FISHING Announce Debut EP Live Bait Photo
Instrumental Psych Rockers NIGHT FISHING Announce Debut EP 'Live Bait'
Brutal Panda Recordswill release 'Live Bait', the debut EP from Denver, CO’s NIGHT FISHING. Comprised of four seasoned Rocky Mountain Road Dogs (members of Call of the Void, Green Druid, Abrams, Muscle Beach), NIGHT FISHING exist to explore the boundaries of improvisation, mood and structure within the realms of heavy, instrumental sound. 
Sixthman & Joe Bonamassa Announce Lineup for Festival Photo
Sixthman & Joe Bonamassa Announce Lineup for Festival
BLUES ALIVE AT SEA IX will feature live performances and unforgettable collaborations by such blues-rock icons as Joe Bonamassa, Grace Potter, Black Country Communion, Marshall Tucker Band, John Oates, King King, Jimmy Vivino, Jackie Venson, Brandon “Taz” Niederauer, Daddy Long Legs, Jack Barksdale, with many more to be announced.

From This Author - Michael Major


Whoopi Goldberg, Monique Coleman & More Join ASALI Short FilmWhoopi Goldberg, Monique Coleman & More Join ASALI Short Film
March 13, 2023

The voice cast includes: Academy Award winner Whoopi Goldberg, Monique Coleman (High School Musical), Ronen Rubinstein (9-1-1 Lone Star), Joy Ofodu (Mighty Express) and Lupita Pineda (activist) along with Maya Penn who is also the lead animator. Watch the video trailer for the new film now!
Julian Loida to Release 'Giverny' Album in MayJulian Loida to Release 'Giverny' Album in May
March 13, 2023

Julian Loida will unveil his new full-length album Giverny. Loida’s range of sound and genre exploration is largely a product of his synesthesia - music is a literal full-body experience for him, with sounds often invoking involuntary sensations of color, texture, or even taste. For Julian Loida, music is a visual art.
Kyle McKearney Announces Release of Sophomore Album 'A Traveler's Lament'Kyle McKearney Announces Release of Sophomore Album 'A Traveler's Lament'
March 13, 2023

Working once again with JUNO-winning producer Russell Broom (Jann Arden, Paul McCartney, Lindsay Ell), the 10 songs on A Traveler’s Lament display the Alberta-based singer/songwriter’s ever-evolving skills at combining country, blues, R&B and rock ‘n’ roll, all driven by his powerful voice and engaging storytelling.
Luke Combs Achieves Historic 15th Consecutive #1 Single With 'Going, Going, Gone'Luke Combs Achieves Historic 15th Consecutive #1 Single With 'Going, Going, Gone'
March 13, 2023

Luke Combs furthers his record-breaking run at country radio as his single, “Going, Going, Gone,” reaches #1 this week. This is Combs’ 15th consecutive #1 single—the longest consecutive streak for an artist since their debut—and makes Combs one of the fastest to accumulate 15 #1s, joining the ranks of Garth Brooks, Alan Jackson and Alabama.
Alice Phoebe Lou Returns With New Single 'Shelter'Alice Phoebe Lou Returns With New Single 'Shelter'
March 13, 2023

The Berlin-based artist has been taking the world by storm with a string sold-out shows in Australia, Japan, Taiwan and beyond to the delight of her global fanbase. Originally born in South Africa, Alice Phoebe Lou’s first taste of performing came at the age of 18 when she busked throughout Europe, wowing passers-by with her stunning vocals.
share