Mali Velasquez Signs with Ground Control Touring; Joins A. Savage On Tour

She will celebrate with a hometown album release show at The East Room in Nashville this Wednesday, October 18.

By: Oct. 16, 2023

POPULAR

Interview: Eddie Redmayne Reflects on Why the London Cast Recording of CABARET Is Like One Photo 1 Interview: Eddie Redmayne Reflects on Why the London Cast Recording of CABARET Is Like One You've Never Heard
Music Review: Singer Sings A Sexy, Slinky, Slithery Single With Natalie Douglas' New Relea Photo 2 Natalie Douglas Fans Can TRUST Her New Single To Entertain
Lovejoy Premieres New Single 'Normal People Things' Photo 3 Lovejoy Premieres New Single 'Normal People Things'
THE KELLY CLARKSON SHOW Sets New York City Premiere Date Photo 4 THE KELLY CLARKSON SHOW Sets New York City Premiere Date

Mali Velasquez Signs with Ground Control Touring; Joins A. Savage On Tour

Nashville-based artist Mali Velasquez has signed with Ground Control Touring, joining Timmy Hefner's roster of Japanese Breakfast, Snail Mail, Waxahatchee, Parquet Courts, Fenne Lily, and Katy Kirby.

She announced today that she will tour with A. Savage (of Parquet Courts) for ten shows next Spring beginning in Texas and continuing west throughout California and the Pacific Northwest. The news follows the release of Velasquez's acclaimed debut album I’m Green via Acrophase Records last week.

She will celebrate with a hometown album release show at The East Room in Nashville this Wednesday, October 18.

Mali Velasquez Tour Dates

October 18 — Nashville, TN — The East Room
November 20 — Nashville, TN — Mirror Mirror^
April 4 — Denton, TX — Rubber Gloves*
April 5 — Austin, TX — Far Out Lounge*
April 7 — Santa Fe, NM — Meow Wolf*
April 9 — Tucson, AZ — Club Congress*
April 10 — Pioneertown, CA — Pappy and Harriet's*
April 11 — Santa Ana, CA — Constellation Room*
April 12 — Los Angeles, CA — Teragram Ballroom*
April 13 — San Francisco, CA — Rickshaw Stop*
April 15 — Portland, OR — Mississippi Studios*
April 16 — Seattle, WA — Tractor Tavern*
^with Rose Hotel
*with A. Savage

Produced with Josef Kuhn (Samia, Annie DiRusso, Hannah Cole), I'm Green seamlessly blends elements of grunge and indie pop into Velasquez’s lush folk songs, creating a perfect balance between gentle vulnerability and raw intensity. “I know you’re delicate / But so am I,” she sings on “Medicine,” her voice a subtext of her disposition, warbled yet controlled, uncertain but sharpening over a fuzz of guitars that crash into epiphanic clarity.

Lead single “Tore” displays similar themes of biting candor as Velasquez confronts a tendency towards shame and self-sabotage over distorted brass and a steady, pastoral groove. “Being comfortable in my skin is something that feels out of reach a lot of the time,” she says. “What all of these songs are about is my relationship with myself, but also the relationship of 'self' as a reflection of my relationships to other people.”

I’m Green sees these familiar feelings of discomfort as an opportunity for release while confronting the isolating stages of grief. “Bobby” opens the album through the eyes of a high school-aged Velasquez as she attempts to catalog memories following the loss of her mother. She takes us on a journey to her hometown in West Texas, delivering a unique perspective laced with painful honesty as computerized blips and glimmers cut through the sparse guitarwork like bytes of fleeting recollection.

“Getting these songs out has been really healing for me,” she explains. “Before, the way I was grieving was just kind of holding it all in, waiting for it to release. These songs have given me a new perspective on grief. At one time, I didn’t think anything good could come from this. There’s nothing left of my mom on the planet, and that can be super strange to talk about, but I do feel like there are little pieces of her living in these songs, which is very comforting to me.”

When Velasquez traded her Texas panhandle home for the verdant foothills of Tennessee, she did so with a newfound perspective that mirrored her environment, culminating in the raw edge of her folk-rooted indie rock. Wistfully openhearted and incisive, she tips the fulcrum between reflection and remedy with melody-forward unction and lyrical tenderness. I’m Green is a perennial introspection into the wild animal of young adulthood and the renewing realization that the person we’re most often seeking permission from, crucially, is ourselves. 



RELATED STORIES - Music

1
Have Mercy Announces New Album NUMB Photo
Have Mercy Announces New Album 'NUMB'

Have Mercy announces the release of their new album 'NUMB' on December 8th. Find out more about the upcoming album from the popular band. Following the EP, Have Mercy signed with international label Rude Records to release a CD re-pressing of their debut LP The Earth Pushed Back.

2
HUSBANDS Release New Album CUATRO Photo
HUSBANDS Release New Album 'CUATRO'

Husbands —Oklahoma City's indie-rock meets indie-pop project fronted by Danny Davis— releases their gleaming, sun-soaked fourth album Cuatro via Thirty Tigers. Cuatro, a freeing, breezy, and emotional journey, strives to break free from monotony and routine and find clarity through massive choruses and colorful arrangements.

3
Kassa Overall Shares New Single 2 Sentimental Photo
Kassa Overall Shares New Single '2 Sentimental'

Grammy-nominated alternative jazz drummer, producer, and rapper Kassa Overall releases “2 Sentimental”, a melancholic reimagining of Duke Ellington’s ballad “In a Sentimental Mood”, which Overall has transformed into an anthem for musicians struggling to survive the economic upheaval of the post-pandemic era.

4
KACEY JOHANSING Releases New Album Year Away Photo
KACEY JOHANSING Releases New Album 'Year Away'

KACEY JOHANSING releases new album 'Year Away' featuring Tim Heidecker & Fred Armisen. Find out more about this exciting release. A longtime touring member of Hand Habits and Fruit Bats, and a crucial collaborator in the flourishing Los Angeles folk scene, the  Los Angeles singer-songwriter turned inward as her phone went silent.

From This Author - Michael Major

Michael Major is a Connecticut native and a graduate of Marist College.After starting out running social media for a theatre company, his love of pop culture led him to intern at TigerBeat Media. Afte... Michael Major">(read more about this author)

Janet Jackson to Headline World AIDS Day Event in HoustonJanet Jackson to Headline World AIDS Day Event in Houston
Holly Humberstone Releases Highly Anticipated Debut Album 'Paint My Bedroom Black'Holly Humberstone Releases Highly Anticipated Debut Album 'Paint My Bedroom Black'
Brandi Carlile Named Out Magazine's 'Icon of the Year'; Featured on the Cover of Their Annual OUT100 IssueBrandi Carlile Named Out Magazine's 'Icon of the Year'; Featured on the Cover of Their Annual OUT100 Issue
P!NK to Release 'TRUSTFALL' Deluxe Album With New Live Tracks & Sting, Brandi Carlile CollaborationsP!NK to Release 'TRUSTFALL' Deluxe Album With New Live Tracks & Sting, Brandi Carlile Collaborations

Videos

Watch Olivia Rodrigo Perform a Secret Show With New 'GUTS' Tracks Video
Watch Olivia Rodrigo Perform a Secret Show With New 'GUTS' Tracks
Watch a Preview of Maria Callas' Restored Paris 1958 Performance Video
Watch a Preview of Maria Callas' Restored Paris 1958 Performance
Watch Jennifer Hudson & Reneé Rapp Sing 'Dangerously in Love' Video
Watch Jennifer Hudson & Reneé Rapp Sing 'Dangerously in Love'
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket Central STAGE MAG
THE BOOK OF MORMON
HAMILTON
Ticket Central DAPHNE
MOULIN ROUGE!
THE LION KING