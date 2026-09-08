Maëla Raoult to Release New Single MARS via Azkaban Records

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Maëla Raoult is set to release a new single, 'Mars,' via Azkaban Records, available on all digital platforms as well as on CD and vinyl.

Native from Brittany, from a small village near Brest where everything feels better and extraordinarily fun, Maëla unveils a new composition inspired by the universe, in which the clarinet blends deliciously with the beat and rhythms of the percussion.

Go back to being a child and dance joyfully, through traditional influences to the Middle East, while enjoying these modern and creative patterns.

Recently established in Belgium, the orchestra conductor and music producer presents a new jazz atmosphere in which the clarinet, guitar, electric bass, piano, keyboards, cello, and percussion blend together, allowing the music to constantly evolve through improvisation, dance, and spontaneous expression.

In this new mandala, Maëla's clarinet and piano take center stage—sometimes lyrical and sensual, sometimes bright and playful—constantly exploring new expressive possibilities.

Her expressive and sensual playing intertwines with diabolical rhythmic patterns, creating a contemporary jazz atmosphere where instrumental virtuosity meets an incredible invitation to dance.

With her singular artistic identity and remarkable musical sensitivity, Maëla explores a world in which jazz becomes a space of freedom, where classical refinement, traditional melodies, contemporary production, and global rhythmic influences can coexist.

Sometimes playful and mischievous, sometimes sensual and hypnotic, her instrument becomes a voice that tells a story without words. The percussion provides a vibrant heartbeat, giving the composition its extraordinary groove.

As an orchestra conductor and music producer, Maëla brings a strong sense of structure and orchestral color to this new creation. Her experience with both classical and contemporary music allows her to break through traditional boundaries and explore new combinations of sound, rhythm, and texture.

Born in Brest in 1990, Maëla began her musical journey at an early age. She received her initial training at the Music Conservatory of Brest. In 2007, she earned her Clarinet Musical Diploma. She also began to learn orchestra conducting with Joël Doussard.

Driven by her passion for music, Maëla moved to Paris to continue her studies under the guidance of Olivier Derbesse (Orch. de Paris). She went on to deepen her orchestral expertise by earning a bachelor's degree in orchestral performance from the CFMO, Orchestre Ostinato.

In 2014, Maëla graduated with Distinction from the Royal Conservatory of Brussels, where she studied with Ronald van Spaendonck (Orch. National de Belgique) and Nathalie Lefebvre.

After several years of conducting amateur ensembles —including the Orch. de la Sirène, the Orchestras at Saint-Leu-La-Forêt…— she took a significant step forward in 2024 by transitioning to conducting professional orchestras. She followed masterclass with renowned conductors such as Miguel Romea, Robert Ryker, Lyor Shambadal and the Panula Foundation Academy. Since 2024, she has had the privilege of leading renowned orchestras such as the Tokyo Sinfonia, Berlin Sinfonietta, Bordighera Symphony Orchestra, National Radio Television of Albania, Vratsa Symphony Orchestra, Bucharest Symphony Orchestra, Berliner Symphoniker and the State Chamber Orchestra of Azerbaijan.

Chamber music holds a special place in Maëla's heart. Some notable appearances as a chamber musician include the Origami Festival, Courant d'air Festival, Préludes à l'orchestre de Paris, Festival Les Harmonies, Festival matarranya intim, Concerts at The Campus International of Paris… She has collaborated with renowned concertists such as Patrick Langot, Frédéric Lagarde, Carmen and Ana Mainer and Ryo Kojima.

Maëla also had the chance to perform with orchestras as a soloist. She played Mozart concerto with the orchestra of the CRR of Brest, Bencriscutto concerto with Brest Harmony Orchestra and Artie Shaw Concerto with the Orchestre de la Sirène de Paris. In 2025, she was invited to play Copland Clarinet Concerto with the State Chamber Orchestra of Azerbaïdjan.

Maëla is actively involved in the contemporary repertoire and has participated in the creation of several contemporary compositions, including works by Nicolas Bacri, François Meïmoun, Sina Fallahzadeh, Michel Lysight, Alex Nante, Suzanne Giraud, Michèle Reverdy, Julie Roué… In 2020, Maëla recorded her first contemporary album, 'Reflections' for solo clarinet.

She has a solid experience as an orchestra musician, performing in various orchestras under the baton of Joël Doussard, Jean-Luc Tingaud, Inaki Encina, Anthony Hermus, Vahan Mardirossian, Leonard Slatkin, Paul Kuentz, Jean-Bernard Pommier. Maëla had the chance to play in prestigious concerthalls: Philharmonie de Paris, Opéra Comique, Auditorium Marcel Landowsky, Auditorium de Lyon, Salle Pleyel, Cité Universitaire de Paris…

Curious about all musical worlds, Maëla studied improvisation and jazz with great Parisian personalities, including Thomas Savy, Jaques Didonato, Stéphane Guillaume and Charlier & Sourisse.

Maëla's diverse musical talents extend to sound engineering, music production and composition. She has produced all her music: 'Avalon,' 'Hypokrat,' 'The Precious Impressions,' 'Le Clan des Narcisses,' 'Les Ménestrels,' and 'The Hen House.'

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