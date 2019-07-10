Mal Blum Shares SEE ME Video, LP Out Friday

Out Friday on Don Giovanni Records, Pity Boy is the new full-length by New York musician, Mal Blum. Right now, though, you can watch Mal's video for "See Me," which was filmed at Autostraddle's A-Camp and directed by Carly Usdin.

Blum and band will also hit the road this summer, traveling the U.S. throughout July and August. Find the itinerary below and ticket links here. More shows to come!

Even when Blum's themes shade darker, the music allows slants of brightness to permeate the gloom and offers frequent opportunities to jump up, dance around, and forget whatever problem might have initially inspired a song.



- Paste

"I Don't Want To" follows in a long punk tradition of complaining as a queer survival strategy. Like the Buzzcocks's late front man Pete Shelley, Blum has a firm grip on the cathartic whine, and knows how to bend a negation into a celebration with the power of an electric hook.



- Vulture on "I Don't Want To"

Along with the neon pink and blue text stretching across the screen with every line, a montage of clips shows people dancing and singing into the camera to "Things Still Left To Say." In the background, Blum is laid out in a plant-filled living room, feeding lettuce to a turtle. Vibrant and liberating in all it's awkward glory, what shines through is Blum's signature, self-effacing honesty.



- NPR on "Things Still Left to Say"



MAL BLUM ON TOUR



7.19.19 - New York, NY @ Rough Trade

7.20.19 - Washington, DC @ Comet Ping Pong

7.21.19 - Philadelphia, PA @ PhilaMOCA

7.22.19 - Boston, MA @ Great Scott

7.23.19 - New Haven, CT @ State House

7.24.19 - Portland, ME @ Aphodian Theatre

8.11.19 - Columbus, OH @ Big Room Bar

8.12.19 - Cleveland, OH @ Mahall's Locker Room

8.13.19 - Pittsburgh, PA @ Funhouse at Mr. Smalls

8.14.19 - Chicago, IL @ Beat Kitchen

8.17.19 - Denver, CO @ Hi Dive

8.19.19 - Salt Lake City, UT @ Kilby Court

8.21.19 - Vancouver, BC @ KW Studios

8.22.19 - Seattle, WA @ Vera Gallery

8.23.19 - Portland, OR @ Paris Theatre

8.25.19 - San Francisco, CA @ Thee Parkside

8.26.19 - Los Angeles, CA @ Hi Hat

8.27.19 - San Diego, CA @ Soda Bar

8.28.19 - Phoenix, AZ @ Lunchbox

8.30.19 - Austin, TX @ Mohawk

8.31.19 - Denton, TX @ Backyard at Bell

9.2.19 - Birmingham, AL @ Firehouse

9.3.19 - Atlanta, GA @ The Earl

9.4.19 - Durham, NC @ Pinhook

Photo Credit: Lou Bank





