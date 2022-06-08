Making Movies Shares Title Track From Forthcoming Album 'XOPA'

Kansas City global quartet Making Movies have shared its latest single "XOPA," the title track from the forthcoming album, due June 17 via Cosmica Artists - [Album Pre-Save].

When discussing the lyrics, songwriter and lead singer Enrique Chi said, "I'm so proud of this song. It's the most complete representation of my identity and our identity as a band - it leaves nothing at the door. The song represents music's magical ability to unlock ancestral secrets, and is a song that could only be made after a decade-long journey using music as the guide to the journey inward.."

XOPA transcends sonic heydays, connects long-ago and geographically distant cultural histories, and, in the process, delivers a sound that is undeniably future-forward. The 10-tracks embrace the in-between lows as much as one cherishes the highs that are critical to self-acceptance, to a degree of openness that makes living worthwhile.

The first three singles "Calor," "Sala De Los Pecadores," and "Porcelina" (featuring Tennis) perfectly exemplify the intersection of culture and art with the blend of Memphis soul and salsa sensibilities. Afropunk recently said, "Making Movies have been overdue for a breakout moment, but their new single 'Sala De Los Pecadores' may be what pushes them over the edge. The new cut seamlessly blends alt-rock and cumbia with a video that skewers rock excess. It's heavy, fun, and full of moments of sonic transcendence."

XOPA does more than challenge musical standards; it eschews them all together to create a broader vision of what music can be. The album features additional performances by guitarist Marc Ribot on "La Primera Radio," a vocal collaboration with Rubén Blades, Dolores Huerta, and David Hidalgo of Los Lobos on "Consejos," violin and viola by Grammy-nominated musician and composer Jeremy Kittel, and more.

Making Movies is currently headlining on tour across North America including stops in Los Angeles, New York City, Portland, Memphis, Philadelphia, and more, plus festivals such as Maple and Main Music and Arts Festival, Boulevardia Music Festival, Summerfest, Blissfest, and Ruido Fest.

Watch the new lyric video here:

Making Movies U.S. Tour Dates

June 09 - New York, NY - Mercury Lounge

June 15 - Seattle, WA - High Dive

June 16 - Portland, OR - The Get Down Music Venue

June 18 - Kansas City, MO - Boulevardia Music Festival

June 23 - Los Angeles, CA - The Paramount

June 25 - Monterrey, MX - Machacha Festival

June 28 - Mexico City, MX - Foro Indie Rocks!

June 30 - Memphis, TN - Overton Park Shell

July 07 - Stevens Point, WI - Pfiffner Park

July 08 - Milwaukee, WI - Summerfest

July 09 - Harbor Springs, MI - Blissfest

July 13 - Philadelphia, PA - World Cafe Live

July 14 - Saranac Lake, NY - Waterhole Music Lounge

July 15 - Woonsocket, RI - Levitt Amp

Aug 05 - Appletown, WI - Mile of Music

Aug 13 - Madison, WI - McPike Park

Aug 20 - Chicago, IL - Ruido Fest

Aug 26 - Kansas City, MO - Johnson Community College

Sept 02 - Sioux Fall, SD - Levitt At The Falls

Sept 30 - Sisters, OR - Sisters Folk Festival

Oct 09 - St. Louis, MO - Old Rock House