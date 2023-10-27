Maisie Peters Unveils Deluxe Edition of UK No.1 Album 'The Good Witch'

Rising British pop star Maisie Peters unveils a deluxe edition of her acclaimed UK No.1 album The Good Witch, featuring six brand-new tracks. Maisie’s No.1 has made her the youngest British female solo act since 2014 to claim a #1, and the youngest artist to claim a #1 since Olivia Rodrigo’s Sour.

“Making ‘The Good Witch’ was one of the most magical experiences of my life and I knew from the beginning that there was more life in this record yet - I wasn’t finished telling certain stories,” Maisie shares.

“‘You Signed Up For This’ and ‘The Good Witch’ feel like sister records to me, different in age and tone but forever intertwined by the person I was when I wrote both and over the past few years there have been songs I wrote that slipped through the cracks that I knew were special to me. I wanted to give them to you, to finish this year and open the door to some of my favourite tales I didn’t get to tell – ‘The Good Witch’ is not done yet.”

Wrapping up a landmark year, which saw Maisie make her debut at Chicago’s Lollapalooza, complete an extensive North American tour intertwined with dates opening for Ed Sheeran’s Mathematics tour, and deliver stunning network television performances on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon, NBC’s Today, and Live with Kelly and Mark, Maisie will perform her biggest sold-out headline show to date at London’s OVO Arena Wembley next Friday, November 3rd.