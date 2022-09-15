Magnolia Park Drop New Single 'Addison Rae'

Florida pop-punk band Magnolia Park add another installment to their ever-expanding discography with new music video "Addison Rae."

Inspired by everyone's favorite Tik-Tok star, the track's infectiously catchy melody is in the same vein as classic Fall Out Boy or Yellowcard, equipped with clever lyricism, anthemic sing-along hooks and effective rhymes that are bound to play on a loop in your brain all day. Guitarist Tristan Torres explains further,

"Addison Rae brings you back to the height of 2000's Pop-Punk with its infectious chorus and unbelievably catchy lyrics that make you want to learn every word."

Since forming in Orlando, Florida, in 2019, the six-piece act-vocalist Joshua Roberts, guitarists Tristan Torres and Freddie Criales, bassist Jared Kay, drummer Joe Horsham and keyboardist Vincent Ernst-have released an EP, mixtape and handful of singles and toured with everyone from Sum 41 to Simple Plan as a way to bring their upbeat brand of pop-punk to the masses.

While Magnolia Park's music is at times lighthearted, the diverse act are also serious about spreading a message of inclusivity and inspiring other kids like them to start bands as a form of creative expression. "Our goal when we're together is to make sure the next generation doesn't have to face as much racial backlash for being a rock band," Torres explains. "In the industry, people look at us a certain way and try to impose things on us-and we want to make sure the next generation of rock bands don't have to go through what we've been through."

With just under 1 million streams per week, Magnolia Park has been on a non-stop touring schedule that has found them sharing stages with pop-punk stalwarts, Sum 41, Simple Plan, Waterparks and State Champs. The band is also kicking off a tour this fall with A Day To Remember and The Used starting October 1st in Florida, and ending in Irvine, CA on October 28th.

Tickets are available HERE.

Watch the new music video here:

MAGNOLIA PARK TOUR DATES

supporting ADTR + The Used

Oct. 1 - Pensacola, FL - Pensacola Bay Center

Oct. 2 - Birmingham, AL - Legacy Arena

Oct. 4 - Oklahoma City, OK - The Zoo Amphitheater

Oct. 7 - San Diego, CA - Petco at the Park

Oct. 10 - Portland, OR - Theater Of The Clouds

Oct. 11 - Seattle, WA - WaMu Theater

Oct. 13 - Calgary, AB - Grey Eagle Event Center

Oct. 14 - Spokane, WA - TBD

Oct. 16 - Grand Junction, CO - Amphitheater at Los Colonias Park

Oct. 18 - Austin, TX - Moody Amphitheater

Oct. 21 - Las Vegas, NV - Pearl Theater

Oct. 25 - Lubbock, TX - The Pavillion

Oct. 27 - Mesa, AZ - Mesa Amphitheatre

Oct. 28 - Irvine, CA - Five Points Amphitheater