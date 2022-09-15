Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Magnolia Park Drop New Single 'Addison Rae'

Magnolia Park Drop New Single 'Addison Rae'

The track was released alongside a new music video.

Music News in Your Inbox

Get local news, offers & more...

Sep. 15, 2022  

Florida pop-punk band Magnolia Park add another installment to their ever-expanding discography with new music video "Addison Rae."

Inspired by everyone's favorite Tik-Tok star, the track's infectiously catchy melody is in the same vein as classic Fall Out Boy or Yellowcard, equipped with clever lyricism, anthemic sing-along hooks and effective rhymes that are bound to play on a loop in your brain all day. Guitarist Tristan Torres explains further,

"Addison Rae brings you back to the height of 2000's Pop-Punk with its infectious chorus and unbelievably catchy lyrics that make you want to learn every word."

Since forming in Orlando, Florida, in 2019, the six-piece act-vocalist Joshua Roberts, guitarists Tristan Torres and Freddie Criales, bassist Jared Kay, drummer Joe Horsham and keyboardist Vincent Ernst-have released an EP, mixtape and handful of singles and toured with everyone from Sum 41 to Simple Plan as a way to bring their upbeat brand of pop-punk to the masses.

While Magnolia Park's music is at times lighthearted, the diverse act are also serious about spreading a message of inclusivity and inspiring other kids like them to start bands as a form of creative expression. "Our goal when we're together is to make sure the next generation doesn't have to face as much racial backlash for being a rock band," Torres explains. "In the industry, people look at us a certain way and try to impose things on us-and we want to make sure the next generation of rock bands don't have to go through what we've been through."

With just under 1 million streams per week, Magnolia Park has been on a non-stop touring schedule that has found them sharing stages with pop-punk stalwarts, Sum 41, Simple Plan, Waterparks and State Champs. The band is also kicking off a tour this fall with A Day To Remember and The Used starting October 1st in Florida, and ending in Irvine, CA on October 28th.

Tickets are available HERE.

Watch the new music video here:

MAGNOLIA PARK TOUR DATES

supporting ADTR + The Used

Oct. 1 - Pensacola, FL - Pensacola Bay Center

Oct. 2 - Birmingham, AL - Legacy Arena

Oct. 4 - Oklahoma City, OK - The Zoo Amphitheater

Oct. 7 - San Diego, CA - Petco at the Park

Oct. 10 - Portland, OR - Theater Of The Clouds

Oct. 11 - Seattle, WA - WaMu Theater

Oct. 13 - Calgary, AB - Grey Eagle Event Center

Oct. 14 - Spokane, WA - TBD

Oct. 16 - Grand Junction, CO - Amphitheater at Los Colonias Park

Oct. 18 - Austin, TX - Moody Amphitheater

Oct. 21 - Las Vegas, NV - Pearl Theater

Oct. 25 - Lubbock, TX - The Pavillion

Oct. 27 - Mesa, AZ - Mesa Amphitheatre

Oct. 28 - Irvine, CA - Five Points Amphitheater

Regional Awards


From This Author - Michael Major


VIDEO: Bravo Drops WINTER HOUSE Season Two TrailerVIDEO: Bravo Drops WINTER HOUSE Season Two Trailer
September 15, 2022

Amanda Batula, Jason Cameron, Craig Conover, Kyle Cooke, Paige DeSorbo, Luke Gulbranson, Austen Kroll and Ciara Miller return with new friends Rachel Clark, Kory Keefer and Jessica Stocker. Special appearances from Lindsay Hubbard and Carl Radke from “Summer House,” and Tom Sandoval and Tom Schwartz from “Vanderpump Rules.” Watch the new video now!
Lecx Stacy Releases New 'Held My Gaze' EPLecx Stacy Releases New 'Held My Gaze' EP
September 15, 2022

Arriving alongside the EP is the official cinematic visual for his previously released single “Haunted Be Thy”. The spellbinding video directed by Eddie Mandall (070 Shake, Dijon, Boylife, Omar Apollo) offers a nod to the revolutionary 1997 film Gummo directed by Harmony Korine and finds Lecx on a harrowing voyage.
VIDEO: Netflix Debuts the Trailer for Nick Kroll's Netflix Stand-up Special DebutVIDEO: Netflix Debuts the Trailer for Nick Kroll's Netflix Stand-up Special Debut
September 15, 2022

Filmed at the Warner Theatre in Washington DC, in a set that is hilarious with an emotional undercurrent, Nick also shows a bit of his vulnerable side as he talks getting his heart broken for the first time at the ripe age of 33, the power of mothers, his journey to fatherhood, … and much more. Watch the new video trailer now!
Bailey Zimmerman Announces Debut EP 'Leave the Light On'Bailey Zimmerman Announces Debut EP 'Leave the Light On'
September 15, 2022

Skyrocketing breakout country artist Bailey Zimmerman has proven time and time again his dedication to putting fans first. After discovering a rough, unfinished demo of the song “Never Leave” online, social media followers of the rising country star quickly began sharing it with friends. Listen to the new single now!
Mauskovic Dance Band Share Title Track From New LP 'Bukaroo Bank'Mauskovic Dance Band Share Title Track From New LP 'Bukaroo Bank'
September 15, 2022

This Dutch powerhouse has already earned fans the world over for their unique take on post-punk, but on Bukaroo Bank their appeal grows even wider, having added a healthy dose of funk and psychedelic dub à la one of their main inspirations, the legendary Lee “Scratch” Perry. Plus, check out upcoming tour dates!